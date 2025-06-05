Player Spotlight: Zac Masson

June 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The most interesting player on the Albany FireWolves roster this past season was defenseman Zac Masson.

Masson came into the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season as a 28-year-old rookie who had been away from the sport for almost 7 years. Masson was a dominant force on defense for the Orangeville Northmen of the Ontario Jr. A league winning back-to-back Defender of the Year awards as well as a Minto Cup in 2012. After being picked in the second round of the 2017 NLL draft, he chose to take another route as he played college hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage and then professionally in the SPHL and ECHL.

In Summer of 2024, Masson got the itch to pick up his lacrosse stick again. The FireWolves had Masson on their holdout list for the past few seasons and were thrilled that he would be giving lacrosse another chance.

"Zac had to speed up his mind after so many years away from lacrosse," said Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves general manager and head coach. "His skill and athleticism were there from the start. He got better every opportunity and committed to his craft like a true professional."

Masson contributed 6 points (3g, 3a), 60 loose balls, 11 caused turnovers, and 6 blocked shots for the FireWolves in his rookie season, but he made his biggest impact with his imposing presence on defense. At 6'1" and 213 pounds, he has the size and athletic ability to wreak havoc on opposing offenses with big checks and constant pressure on the ball. He was trusted to be on the penalty kill unit and to push transition where he scored his three goals.

"I was very excited for the new challenge and opportunity and redirecting my focus on another avenue," Masson told NLL.com this past December. "I knew the muscle memory would still be there and it felt really natural getting back out there."

His ability to jump back into lacrosse is no surprise for the Belwood, ON native considering how much time and effort he put into his craft. He is one of the first people to get to the arena and almost always the last one to leave.

"Zac really worked away from the game to improve his on-floor performance," said Clark. "He watched a lot of film, asked a lot of questions and rarely made the same mistake twice. I think Zac will be ready to be an impact player in our league for years to come."

With a year of the NLL under his belt, the FireWolves are excited to watch Masson continue to develop into an elite defender in the NLL and a player they can build toward a championship with.

"I bring the energy, the compete and intensity and I strive to be consistent every night while contributing to our defensive unit."

