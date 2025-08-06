FireWolves in the Community July 2025 Recap
August 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves News Release
ALBANY, NY - July was a very busy month for the Albany FireWolves as they attended 12 events all over the Capital Region community. FireWolves home games at MVP Arena might be several months away, but the team has been having a ton of fun meeting new friends and engaging with the Albany community.
In July, the FireWolves attended:
City of Albany Parks and Recreation Lacrosse Clinic
Schenectady Summer Night
MVP Kids Day
CDPHP Healthy Neighborhood Storytime
Frontier League All-Star Game
Biking, Burgers, and Beverages
Albany Playstreets
ALERT
Kid's Day at the Saratoga Racetrack
Bass Pro Shops Grand Opening
BBL Hospitality - Fit Fest
Take a look at where the FireWolves mascot Alphie, the Wolf Pack Dance Team, and the staff have been this summer:
Kid's Day at the Saratoga Race Track
Albany Playstreets
Schenectady Summer Night
Bass Pro Shops Grand Opening
Frontier League All-Star Game
City of Albany Parks & Recreation Lacrosse Clinic
South Paw's Birthday
Be on the lookout for the FireWolves at a Capital Region event near you! Interested in having the FireWolves at your event? Please send an email to: jaden@albanyfirewolves.com
Season ticket for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now! Looking for a group ticket experience? For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678.
National Lacrosse League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Warriors Roundup: July 2025 - Vancouver Warriors
- FireWolves in the Community July 2025 Recap - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.