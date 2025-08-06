FireWolves in the Community July 2025 Recap

August 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - July was a very busy month for the Albany FireWolves as they attended 12 events all over the Capital Region community. FireWolves home games at MVP Arena might be several months away, but the team has been having a ton of fun meeting new friends and engaging with the Albany community.

In July, the FireWolves attended:

City of Albany Parks and Recreation Lacrosse Clinic

Schenectady Summer Night

MVP Kids Day

CDPHP Healthy Neighborhood Storytime

Frontier League All-Star Game

Biking, Burgers, and Beverages

Albany Playstreets

ALERT

Kid's Day at the Saratoga Racetrack

Bass Pro Shops Grand Opening

BBL Hospitality - Fit Fest

Take a look at where the FireWolves mascot Alphie, the Wolf Pack Dance Team, and the staff have been this summer:

Kid's Day at the Saratoga Race Track

Albany Playstreets

Schenectady Summer Night

Bass Pro Shops Grand Opening

Frontier League All-Star Game

City of Albany Parks & Recreation Lacrosse Clinic

South Paw's Birthday

Be on the lookout for the FireWolves at a Capital Region event near you! Interested in having the FireWolves at your event? Please send an email to: jaden@albanyfirewolves.com

