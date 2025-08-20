Albany FireWolves Announce Relocation to Oshawa, Ontario

The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that the franchise will relocate to Oshawa, Ontario, where the team will play its home games at the Tribute Communities Centre beginning this upcoming season.

The FireWolves organization wishes to express its deepest gratitude to those who have supported the team in Albany, especially our fans. We extend sincere thanks to Bob Belber, General Manager of MVP Arena, for his leadership and for providing a first-class facility in which our team and fans could thrive. We also wish to acknowledge Albany County Executive Dan McCoy for his tireless efforts and continued support.

We are especially grateful to all our corporate sponsors and community partners who stood by us. Most of all, we want to thank our fans-each and every one of you-for your passion, loyalty, and dedication. From the very beginning, your energy and enthusiasm made MVP Arena an exciting place for our players to compete. There were several challenges, both at the state and local level that made the economics of staying in Albany untenable, which makes this decision bittersweet.

"This move represents both a new challenge and a tremendous opportunity, ¬Â said CEO Oliver Marti. "As the NLL continues to grow, we are excited to bring world-class lacrosse to Oshawa while enhancing regional rivalries. We also look forward to growing with our new community while never forgetting the fans and supporters who have been part of our journey in Albany. ¬Â

As we look ahead, we are excited to begin a new chapter in the Durham Region of Ontario, where the FireWolves will proudly call home. The Tribute Communities Centre, long recognized as one of the premier facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, is also home to the storied Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. We are humbled to share the same floor with such an iconic franchise and eager to build a proud tradition of our own.

The FireWolves are the NLL's youngest team, and we are thrilled to introduce our players, staff, and brand of fast, physical lacrosse to fans across the Durham Region. We will work tirelessly to earn the respect of the community and to create a team and game-day experience that families, fans, and businesses can rally behind.







