Albany FireWolves Relocate to Oshawa, Ontario

Philadelphia, PA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that the Albany FireWolves franchise will relocate to Oshawa, Ontario, beginning with the 2025-26 season. The team will play its home games at the Tribute Communities Centre in southern Ontario. The NLL Board of Governors formally approved the relocation last Thursday.

"This is a pivotal moment for our league and for the FireWolves franchise, ¬Â said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "Oshawa sits within one of the core epicenters of the indoor lacrosse world in Ontario, and the Tribute Communities Centre provides the perfect stage for us to deliver an incredible experience for all NLL constituents. The energy and passion of the sports' fans in this area make this an ideal home for the franchise and our league. ¬Â

The franchise now enters an exciting new chapter in the Durham Region along the coastline of Lake Ontario, a community known for its deep roots in the sport and strong tradition of supporting local indoor lacrosse. With the move, the FireWolves become the second NLL franchise in the Greater Toronto Area, the fourth-largest metropolitan region in North America, which exponentially expands the League's commercial and broadcast opportunities.

The FireWolves will retain their name for the upcoming season, with more details on branding and community initiatives to be announced in the coming weeks.







