From Dream to Reality: Dyson Williams' Path to Rookie of the Year

May 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves forward Dyson Williams

ALBANY, NY - Dyson Williams was born to be a star in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

"I've been around lacrosse and the NLL my entire life, and it was a dream of mine to play in this league since I can remember," said Dyson, the #1 Overall Pick in the 2023 NLL Draft by the Albany FireWolves.

He attended his first NLL game at only a week old when his father Shawn Williams, a member of the NLL Hall of Fame and current Las Vegas Desert Dogs head coach, was playing for the Buffalo Bandits. 25 Years later, Dyson is the winner of the 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year Award. The highlight of his first season was a true full circle moment as he scored the overtime game winning goal on a behind the back shot to defeat the Buffalo Bandits this past March at MVP Arena.

"It is very special getting my rookie season under my belt," said Dyson. "I can't thank my family, teammates, and coaches enough for helping me get here."

During the 2024-2025 NLL season, Dyson led all NLL rookies in every offensive scoring category with 65 points on 26 goals and 39 assists. The Oshawa, ON native scored 8 power play goals and also picked up 45 loose balls on the season.

"You saw the progression of Dyson getting better every game of the season," said Glenn Clark, general manager and head coach of the Albany FireWolves. "He was a better version of himself at the end of the year then at the beginning and that's what you hope for in a rookie."

Dyson carries his family's legacy and the memory of his younger brother Tucker with him every time he steps on the floor.

Tucker Williams passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014 at 8 years old. Dyson was able to honor his brother as he played in a Tucker Out Lymphoma game for the first time in Albany on January 4th against his father Shawn and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. He would play in another Tucker Out Lymphoma game in Buffalo against the Bandits on February 1st, which also happened to be Tucker's birthday, in the place that means so much to the Williams family.

"I can't remember a rookie having to deal with so many expectations on and off the floor as Dyson had," said Clark, who played with Dyson's father Shawn during his NLL playing career. "I think people forget how much was put on him not only as the #1 Pick, but also as this ambassador for the Tucker Out Lymphoma campaign for his brother. I was really impressed with his character, how he conducted himself, and how he managed those emotions all season long."

Dyson contributed to the FireWolves offense with consistent goal scoring, great passing, hard working play to get loose balls, and getting back on defense when necessary. His biggest moments came when Albany needed it most during their late season push to try and make the postseason. First, the rookie stepped up to deliver a game winning goal against the Georgia Swarm with only a minute remaining. A week later he would have his Rookie of the Year moment with an unbelievable behind the back shot that gave Albany the overtime victory over the Buffalo Bandits.

Williams was also an important part of the FireWolves outreach in the Capital Region community as he made an impact off the floor at school visits and clinics throughout the season. He quickly became a FireWolves fan favorite with his high energy style of play and flair for the dramatic. He will be a key part of Albany making a return to the playoffs in the 2025-2026 season.

"After falling short of the playoffs this year, we have a hungry group of guys that are already fired up for next year," said Dyson. "I'm excited to come back and take all the experiences we had from this season to come back better. Our team has a young core with veteran leaders to show us the way."

This is only the beginning for one of lacrosse's brightest young stars and the FireWolves are fortunate to have #51 making his dreams come true in Albany.

