Cadence Kelly Is Named Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany

May 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name Cadence Kelly from Chenango Forks High School Girl's Lacrosse as this week's High School Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany. Cadence has shown her commitment to athletics, to her community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Cadence Kelly - Chenango Forks High School - Girl's Lacrosse

Cadence reached several milestones this season as she achieved her 100th varsity point and also her 100th varsity goal. She will continue her athletic career at UMass Boston in both ice hockey and lacrosse starting in the Fall of 2025. Cadence embodies what it truly means to be a student-athlete: relentless dedication, resilience, and leadership both on and off the ice and field. As a multi-sport athlete, and Captain, competing in elite ice hockey and lacrosse programs, she has balanced grueling travel schedules-sometimes driving up to two and a half hours each way for practices-with academic excellence, earning honors or high honors every marking period throughout high school.

Congratulations to Cadence Kelly! The FireWolves wish her continued success in the classroom and on the field of play in the future. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's - Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area.

