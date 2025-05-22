2025 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp Set to Think Outside the Box

DENVER - While the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) will forever be tied to and have a hefty preference of playing the game of box lacrosse, the best all-around lacrosse players in the world have or continue to play both the traditional field game alongside the 6 vs. 6 version of the game we've all come to know and love.

So, in an effort to both teach and refine some skills for some the team's dedicated returning campers while encouraging and welcoming long pole talent, "ride" lovers and everything the outdoor game brings, this year's 2025 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp will focus on drills and games stemming from the game of field lacrosse.

Trust us - the kids are still going to get some box-like looks in smaller circles and scrimmages throughout the three-day showcase, alongside being encouraged to bring pads and precautionary equipment to stay safe and sound just like any other summer session.

But for the first time ever, All-Pro goaltender Dillon Ward and fellow Mammoth players will officially lean into the traditional version of the game while sharing some tips and pointers from their own outdoor experiences. With Ward set to suit up for the Premier Lacrosse League's (PLL) Philadelphia Waterdogs once again this summer, we can vow for the veteran's experience in all sectors of the game.

Having participated with Team Canada in various indoor and outdoor international tournaments for the past decade plus, he's excelled on pretty much every stage the game has to offer. Knowing Ward and company have permitted some long poles and outdoor specifics to become intertwined within the annual camp already suggests he and the Mammoth remain supportive of growing the game in all forms.

And at the end of the day, the Colorado Mammoth and lacrosse clubs around the state of Colorado ultimately want youth athletes to enjoy their break from school playing what, when or however we can in an effort to get sticks in hands and smiles on faces.

As the Colorado Mammoth remain dedicated to growing the game we love, youth athletes between the ages of 7 and 14 are invited to interact with and learn from the pros themselves July 21-23 as the team prepares to host its 2025 iteration of Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp, presented by Rocky Mountain Children's.

Set to take place at the Daniel L. Schaefer Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado, youth athletes will embrace tons of skill-building and award-earning drills, games and exercises while competing for special Camper of the Day and Camper of the Week prize giveaways!

All Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp participants will receive a custom 2025 Colorado Mammoth reversible pinnie upon checking in on day one, with each attendee later receiving a ticket to an upcoming 2025-26 Colorado Mammoth home game inside the LOUD HOUSE! New friends will be made. Existing friendships and cross-club rivalries will be renewed. And a good time will be had by all!

That's for parents, as well, as athlete guardians, supervisors and parents are invited to watch all three days of action on the sideline. As long as they bring some sunscreen and a tent, as we'll be in the dog days of summer when camp rolls around!

With the three daily sessions taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., campers are encouraged to bring plenty of water and snacks for each of the four-hour windows, as well as some sunscreen and any additional outdoor wear, because the kiddos will be soaking up some wonderful Colorado sun all week!

For more information on this year's 2025 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp, parents and interested attendees can visit the Mammoth's Camps & Clinics page on coloradomammoth.com and sign up for this year's action-packed showcase via this year's registration page!







