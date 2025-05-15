Mammoth Defenseman Warren Jeffrey Records Career-Best Point, Assist Totals

May 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Generally speaking, the skillset of a big-bodied defenseman like Warren Jeffrey is often reserved for the "stay at home role," as his physicality in helping teammates like Robert Hope and company keep the bad guys out of crease-lurking positions tends to outweigh anything the Vermont University graduate hopes to accomplish during a transition look.

Yet, we find ourselves recapping a career-high set of offensive statistics for the back-ender following his fifth season with the Colorado Mammoth.

Partially because Jeffrey was one of Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward's favorite breakout targets (prior to the acquisition of speedster TJ Comizio) once a save or turnover has been logged. But not because of No. 14's wheels, which have been on display from time to time over the years.

Rather, because he's one of the hardest men to phase once the eight-second clock starts ticking. And because he's been known to keep his head up, searching for the first forward off the bench who's ready to accept the rock and complete the look.

Finishing his 2024-25 campaign with new career-best totals in assists (seven) and points (eight: 1g, 7a), the 6-3, 226-lb. talent wasn't afraid to push the pace throughout a season which welcomed opportunities in the transition game.

All while maintaining his role as one of the most reliable 5-on-5 defenseman in the league.

Chipping in a quality 68 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers and 16 blocked shots, he trailed only Hope (19) and Jordan Gilles (17) with the third-most soakers amongst Mammoth personnel during the team's most recent journey. His 15 CTOs also represented the fourth-highest total on the squad, trailing only Will Malcom (18), Hope (16) and Gilles (16).

His 35 penalty minutes across 18 games played also ranked No. 2 on the team, just two minutes behind fellow defenseman and NLL Entry Draft classmate Brett Craig, who logged 37 PIM in just nine regular season appearances.

With 149 career penalty minutes to his resume, the enforcer wasn't afraid to drop the gloves or stick up for his teammates last season, nor any of the squad's prior sessions. In fact, he's 20 PIM away from cracking the franchise's Top 7 all-time list, currently ranked No. 8 overall.

