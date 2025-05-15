Meet Your 2025 Jr Black Bears Coaches

May 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Jr. NLL coaches are here! Get to know your U13, U15, and U17 coaches.

Barry Powell (U13)

Barry returns to the U13 Jr Black Bears team for the second year in a row, bringing with him 15 years of coaching knowledge. "What an experience it was! I want to continue that experience and to grow the game of lacrosse, especially in Zone 5," Barry recalled of last year's tournament, which saw the U13 team advance to the finals and finish second in their age group.

Barry has been involved in lacrosse since the age of five, which he has played, coached, mentored and been involved at the board level, all because of the passion and love he has for the game. "All the players, families, OBB organization, and coaches created a wonderful bonding experience across Zone 5, we grew as one and represented the Black Bears organization to the best of our ability. Everyone who experienced that first weekend will never forget it."

Barry brings his tools from being an elementary school teacher to learn and connect with the younger population quite quickly.

Zak Raymond (U13)

Zak has played lacrosse for 10 years, including experience at the Junior B and Senior levels. This year marks Zak's first year in a formal coaching role with the KLA, however he has been around the sport and helping coach multiple other teams, as well as providing mentorship to his teammates throughout high school. Zak seeks to help grow the sport and improve as both a player and coach. He brings a wealth of experience in coaching other sports, including multiple years coaching youth rugby, one year as assistant coach of the SLC Surge Collegiate Men's Rugby Team, as well as volunteer coaching hockey, lacrosse, and football for multiple years.

Kyle McDonald (U15)

Kyle returns to coach the U15 Jr Black Bears for the second year in a row. He began playing minor lacrosse in Gloucester at the age of nine and continued through Junior with the Griffins. After aging out, he took a brief step away from the sport, returning when his own children became old enough to play.

Kyle has been part of the coaching staff for the Nepean Knights' top competitive teams for the past six years. Through that experience, he has developed strong skills in working with athletes of different learning styles and personalities. This year, he stepped into the role of House League Director with the Knights, recognizing a gap in leadership and a chance to help build a strong developmental foundation.

Kyle returns to coach the U15 Jr Black Bears for the second time. "I believe I brought a unique perspective to the role and embraced the values the Black Bears stand for. I was proud of our performance and honored that our team was named Team of the Tournament. With the experience gained, I'm confident we can achieve even more this season."

Navin MacDonell (U15)

Navin has been coaching Minor lacrosse at both the A and B level for the past seven years alongside 15 years of experience coaching hockey at the AA and AAA. Navin joins the U15 team following his successful tournament last year with the U13 Jr Black Bears team. "Co-Coaching last year's U13 Jr Black Bears, including the loss in overtime to the Rock in the finals, is an experience I won't soon forget," he says.

Navin prides himself in holding each player to their highest level of achievement and having the foresight to place players in positions where they will be successful and comfortable. Through respectful two-way conversations with players, Navin builds confidence and develop hard working players.

Jordan Hendrycks (U17)

Jordan began coaching in 2021 as an assistant coach for the U17 Nepean Knights team, and since then he has been the head coach for U17-1. Prior to that he spent time unofficially coaching wherever he could, spending time as a reliable coach for Ottawa Capitals Field lacrosse across all age groups. When Jordan was in eleventh grade, he founded the field lacrosse team at his high school, AY Jackson.

In postsecondary, Jordan played college lacrosse at the Div II level for Lake Erie College, where he was a four-year starter. Jordan played Jr. B for the Nepean Knights and in his last year was named captain of the team. Jordan also suited up for the Jr. A Peterborough Lakers in his last year. Post Jr, Jordan was drafted by the Sr. A Lakers and played for the Sr. B Capital Region Axemen, taking on a leadership role with the team. Jordan also brings 2.5 seasons of ALL experience from the Peterborough Timbermen.

Jordan returns for the second year, having coached the U17 Jr Black Bears at last year's tournament as well. "I absolutely loved working with all the talent that is in Zone 5," Jordan recalls. "I love to spread the game of lacrosse and what it can do for young people, and where it can take them."

Marty Legault (U17)

Marty returns for his second tournament coaching the U17 Jr Black Bears. "I'm excited for the chance to return this year with even more coaching experience," speaks Marty.

In his current roles as Defensive Coordinator for the University of Ottawa and Assistant Coach with the Jr B Gloucester Griffins, Marty continues to grow as a leader and teacher of the game. He brings passion for helping young athletes develop the skills, discipline, and mindset needed to succeed at the next level. Marty also brings with him experience from coaching the Gloucester U22 team and the Franco-Cité High School team.







