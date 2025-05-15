Owen Grant Awarded 2024.25 NLL Transition Player of the Year

May 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced today that Vancouver Warriors defenceman Owen Grant has been named the 2024.25 NLL Transition Player of the Year, recognizing his dynamic, two-way impact on the game. This prestigious honour marks a historic first for the Warriors organization and highlights Grant's continued rise as one of the league's most versatile and dominant young talents. It also represents the second consecutive season in which Grant has earned league-wide recognition, following his nomination as a finalist for the 2023.24 NLL Rookie of the Year Award.

"I've often said he's wise beyond his years, and he proved it with his play on the floor," said Head Coach and General Manager Curt Malawsky. "Scoring 15 goals as a second-year player was outstanding. He's a smart, athletic competitor who defends responsibly and still finds ways to contribute in transition. He's a great teammate and a key part of our lineup."

A native of Newmarket, ON, Grant appeared in 18 games this season, collecting 24 points (15-9-24), 103 loose balls, 28 caused turnovers, and 27 blocked shots. His 27 blocked shots ranked third in the league, while his 28 caused turnovers were tied for fifth. He also suited up for three playoff games, registering two points (1-1-2), 10 loose ball recoveries, four caused turnovers, two blocked shots, and 11 penalty minutes.

Across just two NLL seasons, Grant has emerged as a force in transition, amassing 38 points (23-15-38), 199 loose ball recoveries, 53 caused turnovers, and 37 blocked shots in 36 games. His league-leading seven shorthanded goals over that span underscore his ability to turn defense into instant offense. As he continues to evolve, Grant's all-around excellence helps set the tone for the Warriors' future and positions him as a cornerstone of the team's long-term success.







