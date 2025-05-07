Warriors Build a Foundation for the Future with First-Ever Semifinal Appearance

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The 2024-25 Vancouver Warriors season marked a significant turning point in the franchise's history. Under General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky, the team reached the NLL semifinals for the first time, signalling a new era of pro lacrosse in B.C.

The seeds of this success trace back to the previous year. A 6-2 conclusion to the 2023-24 season showed that the Warriors had the grit to battle in high-pressure moments when it mattered most. Though they narrowly missed the playoffs then, the late season surge set the tone for a breakthrough campaign - one that saw the Warriors reach the final four of the NLL's 'The March to May.'

"It means everything," Malawsky said. "The sacrifice, the commitment - they came together as a group. I was super proud of them; not only how hard they played all year and how hard they played tonight, but just how they conduct themselves as men in the community, I think that's something to be super proud of. They were good ambassadors for the organization, good ambassadors for lacrosse in British Columbia."

The semifinals loss was gut-wrenching for the group, but Malawsky and Warriors' captain Brett Mydske say experience from the postseason losses strengthens resolve. There's been belief in the Warriors locker room all season and this postseason appearance is just the beginning.

"It's great to play in those high-pressure games," Mydske said. "Trust me, we're going to be back in this situation, and we're going to contend for a cup."

Malawsky echoed that sentiment: "The ability to play in pressure-packed games with massive stakes on the line is big," Malawsky said. "If you look at professional sports year after year, the teams that have actually got right to the very end and don't quite get it done, they have that hunger and that fire, and they learn those lessons and realize how bad they want it. They get a chance to do it all over again and then be better. We're not going to sit on our hands and think that because we had success this year, that it's guaranteed next year, we've got a lot of work to do, and we're excited to get going on it."

Experience was a key theme throughout the season. Veteran leaders guided the team through adversity and younger players gained invaluable playoff reps. The Warriors built on their identity, learning how to win tight games down the stretch that proved they are a battle-tested team.

"They're a really resilient group, they've handled adversity really well," Malawsky said. "We were 5-7 at one point, and we just kept on battling; the year before, we went on a run near the end of the year. We've got quality individuals in that dressing room that really care about the front of the shirt and the guy next to them and I think that's what really impressed me."

One of the turning points came with the mid-season acquisition of star goaltender Christian Del Bianco. The Warriors started the season 3-1 and found themselves 5-7 before reeling off six straight wins following Del Bianco's arrival, solidifying their place as a legitimate playoff contender.

"He's 27 years old; we're going to have him for 10, 15 years," Malawsky said. "We feel very fortunate that we have Christian here on our team, and with our back end, our future is really bright."

"I've got to do my job in the offseason and go after free agents and I'm going to be super aggressive. I have the backing of Dax and the Aquilini family and the Canucks Sports and Entertainment. We're going to continue to put these people in the stands and give them a good product, and hopefully just keep on an upward trajectory."

In just his second season, Malawsky has the team ahead of schedule in what was initially a three-to-five-year rebuild plan.

"We're here now, so let's accelerate it," Malawsky said. "I don't think we're far off, I really don't. We have quality guys in that dressing room and I'm not looking to make a ton of wholesale changes, but I know there's some big key free agents that are coming. I think we are in a good spot and I hope guys want to come home."

The Warriors have a special culture rooted in resilience, family, and long-term growth and that culture is the backbone of the team. Malawsky, a Coquitlam native, is placing a high priority on creating an environment that attracts players not just with the promise of winning, but with the opportunity to stay close to home and family.

"The best thing for me before the game [semifinal Game 2] was Jeff Cornwall taking his helmet off and getting to go see his daughter and his wife at the glass. That was heartwarming, and that's what I want to have: guys who want to come home to spend time with their families," he said.

For Mydske, the current momentum reminds him of the early days of the Saskatchewan Rush, a team that went on to win three NLL championships.

"Getting Curt as the head coach and GM, I think he's the best guy in the game. You look at the Rush and how they built there, some people say it was dynasty back in the day, and it was with a good head coach and GM," Mydske said. "You built from the defence out, had good goaltending, and you keep those draft picks. So, it's trending really well."

The Warriors' playoff run wasn't just a step forward on the floor - it was a statement that the Warriors are on the rise and building something special. With the team's talent, leadership, and fan support, the foundation is set for the future.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.