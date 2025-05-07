Terefenko, Hossack, Jenner and Catalano Finalists for NLL Awards

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(Halifax, NS) - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has named three members of the Halifax Thunderbirds organization as finalists for its annual league awards. Ryan Terefenko is a finalist for Transition Player of the Year, Graeme Hossack for Defender of the Year, Maki Jenner for Tom Borelli Media Person of the Year, and John Catalano for Executive of the Year.

Ryan Terefenko had a breakout season, setting career highs in multiple categories. The 27-year-old from Sinking Spring, PA, nearly doubled his point total from last season, finishing with 17 goals and 21 assists. He also posted a personal best with 9 blocked shots.

Terefenko reached a major milestone by surpassing 500 career loose balls, adding 146 to his total during the 2024-25 season.

"Ryan Terefenko is the engine that drives our transition game. His ability to make big stops on defence and instantly turn them into scoring chances is unmatched," Thunderbirds Owner and General Manager Curt Styres said. "What sets Ryan apart even more is his discipline - he's meticulous with his training, nutrition, rest, and recovery, and he studies opponents with the mindset of a pro. He's a true student of the game and one of the most dynamic, well-prepared players in the league."

Graeme Hossack, a three-time NLL Defender of the Year, continued to be a dominant force on the back end. Known for his consistency and leadership, Hossack delivered another standout season.

He recorded 5 goals and tied his career high with 16 assists-his second-highest point total to date. Hossack also notched the first hat trick of his career in a March win over Ottawa. He finished the regular season with 156 loose balls, 20 caused turnovers, and 15 blocked shots.

"Graeme Hossack is the gold standard when it comes to defence in our league. His combination of strength, intelligence, and consistency makes him a nightmare for opposing offences and a leader for our team," said Styres. "He anchors our back end every night and fully deserves to be recognized among the league's best. He follows a relentless training regimen to stay in elite shape and leads by example in everything he does. Graeme is just as focused on building a winning culture as he is on shutting down the league's top scorers - he's the kind of player every team wants at its core."

Maki Jenner, Thunderbirds Communications manager and sideline reporter, is a first-time finalist for the Tom Borelli Media Person of the Year award. She is the first female to be a finalist after a historic year.

In addition to her creative work with the Halifax Thunderbirds, Jenner made history this season as the first woman to serve as a colour commentator on a National Lacrosse League broadcast. She broke that barrier during an NLL on TSN game in Halifax, becoming a visible and inspiring figure for women in sports media across the country.

"Congratulation to Maki Jenner on being named a finalist," Thunderbirds President and CEO John Catalano said. "Her relentless work ethic, passion for the game, and commitment to telling powerful lacrosse stories continue to raise the bar. No one hustles harder; this recognition is so well earned."

John Catalano, Thunderbirds President and CEO, is a finalist for Executive of the Year for the fifth time and is aiming to win the award in back-to-back seasons, having earned the honour most recently in 2024.

"John Catalano's leadership has been instrumental in elevating our organization on every level," Styres said. He's built a first-class front office by finding the right people for the job, Zach Howe, Eric Proctor, Peter Crouse, and Bryce MacDonald, a ticketing department that has stayed atop the league with their numbers. He's built a staff that's passionate, creative, and fully committed to our vision. From fan experience to sponsorship growth to ticket sales. John's ability to bring the right team together has helped propel this organization to where it is today."

Catalano has been a driving force behind the Thunderbirds' growth and success in Halifax. He also has the opportunity to be the first to win this award in back-to-back seasons, along with being the first to win this award three times.

