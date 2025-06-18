Thunderbirds, Trevor Smyth Agree to One-Year Contract

June 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(HALIFAX, NS) - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Trevor Smyth to a one-year contract extension.

"I am very excited to be returning for another season. Halifax is a special place, and the fan support we receive makes playing here amazing," Smyth said. "Being able to experience a playoff atmosphere in the nest this year was an incredible experience, and I am excited to continue working on our goal of bringing a championship to the Nest!"

Smyth, 30, just completed his fifth year in the National Lacrosse League, all spent as a member of the Thunderbirds. The organization selected the Orangeville, Ontario product with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NLL Draft.

He is coming off his most productive year as a pro to date. Appearing in all 18 regular-season contests this past season, Smyth set new career highs in goals (4), points (7), loose balls (57), and caused turnovers (17) while stepping into a big role on the back end for the Thunderbirds.

Across 83 career games, Smyth has totalled eight goals, 19 points, 256 loose balls, and 69 caused turnovers.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.