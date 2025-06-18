Player Spotlight: Zachary Young

June 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves defender Zachary Young

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are a team full of young National Lacrosse League (NLL) stars and while the talented offensive players get a lot of love, there are defenders like Zachary Young who deserve some time in the spotlight.

Young is a 6-foot-3 defenseman who just finished his second NLL season. He can usually be found making well-timed checks and laying big hits in the defensive end.

During the 2024-2025 NLL season, Young contributed 2 assists, 47 loose balls, 5 caused turnovers, and 5 blocked shots. His stats might not jump out, but the role he plays on the FireWolves defense is a crucial one.

"Zach is someone that will fly under the radar," said Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves general manager and head coach. "He makes solid understated plays that are valuable to the team defensive unit."

The Oshawa, ON native was selected 17th overall by the Albany FireWolves in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft and he would make an immediate impact as a rookie during the 2023-2024 season.

He played beyond his years as he became a steady defender who played in all 18 regular season games and all 5 playoff games on the way to Albany reaching the 2024 NLL Finals. Despite the FireWolves falling to the Buffalo Bandits in the Finals, that experience showed him what it takes to win championships in such a competitive league as the NLL.

In his sophomore season, Young was asked to help hold down the fort with the FireWolves defense suffering several injuries throughout the season. He continued to be a reliable defender who played all 18 regular season games and helped Albany make a late season push for a playoff spot.

"Zach has a really good sense of the floor and processes offensive movement patterns well," said Clark. "He understands where to be and when to be there."

After two years of learning the ins and outs of the NLL, Young will be a foundational piece of the defense heading into his third NLL season. FireWolves fans should be excited about what's to come from #24.

