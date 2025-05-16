Terefenko Named to Second Team All-NLL
May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
(HALIFAX, NS) - The National Lacrosse League today announced that Halifax Thunderbirds defenceman Ryan Terefnko has been named to the Second Team All-NLL.
"I don't think there is anyone faster in the league than Terefenko," Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager Scott Campbell said. "He is exceptional in transition, but never sacrifices his duties on defence to create those transition chances. Being able to be a top defender while being a top transition player is rare in this league so there is no surprise he is being included on the Second Team All-NLL."
Terefenko had a record-setting year in terms of his point production after finishing with 17 goals and 21 assists. He also had a season-high 9 blocked shots.
A relentless presence on both ends of the floor, Terefenko's ceiling continues to rise each season.
