Smith, Byrne and Vinc Named to All-NLL Teams

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Three Buffalo Bandits players have been named to the All-NLL teams for the 2024-25 season.

Dhane Smith, who won Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, was named to First Team All-NLL while Josh Byrne and Matt Vinc were named to Second Team All-NLL.

Smith broke his own single-season assists record for the fourth consecutive season with 102, one more than his previous career best. He finished tied for the league lead in points with Byrne with 134.

Byrne set his career-high in assists this season (90), the most in NLL history for anybody other than Dhane Smith. He came one point shy of tying his career-high in points from last season.

Byrne and Smith had 12 more points than the next closest player, illustrating the dominance and consistency the duo had across all 18 games this season.

On the defensive end, Vinc in his 19th season kept up the pace he's held during his entire career. He played all but 12 minutes this season, recording a 10.71 goals-against average and 79.1 save percentage, fourth-best in the league among goaltenders who played more than 10 games.

The All-NLL teams are made up of six players each: two forwards, one transition player, two defensemen and one goaltender.

All awards are based on regular season performance and were voted on prior to the 2025 NLL Playoffs.

Here's the full list of players who were named to the All-NLL squads:

First Team All-NLL

Dhane Smith, Buffalo Bandits, Forward

Connor Fields, Rochester Knighthawks, Forward

Matt Hossack, Saskatchewan Rush, Defense

Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors, Defense

Owen Grant, Vancouver Warriors, Transition

Frank Scigliano, Saskatchewan Rush, Goaltender

Second Team All-NLL

Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits, Forward

Jeff Teat, Ottawa Black Bears, Forward

Mitch De Snoo, Philadelphia Wings, Defense

Graeme Hossack, Halifax Thunderbirds, Defense

Ryan Terefenko, Halifax Thunderbirds, Transition

Matt Vinc, Buffalo Bandits, Goaltender







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.