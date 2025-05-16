Smith, Byrne and Vinc Named to All-NLL Teams
May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
Three Buffalo Bandits players have been named to the All-NLL teams for the 2024-25 season.
Dhane Smith, who won Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, was named to First Team All-NLL while Josh Byrne and Matt Vinc were named to Second Team All-NLL.
Smith broke his own single-season assists record for the fourth consecutive season with 102, one more than his previous career best. He finished tied for the league lead in points with Byrne with 134.
Byrne set his career-high in assists this season (90), the most in NLL history for anybody other than Dhane Smith. He came one point shy of tying his career-high in points from last season.
Byrne and Smith had 12 more points than the next closest player, illustrating the dominance and consistency the duo had across all 18 games this season.
On the defensive end, Vinc in his 19th season kept up the pace he's held during his entire career. He played all but 12 minutes this season, recording a 10.71 goals-against average and 79.1 save percentage, fourth-best in the league among goaltenders who played more than 10 games.
The All-NLL teams are made up of six players each: two forwards, one transition player, two defensemen and one goaltender.
All awards are based on regular season performance and were voted on prior to the 2025 NLL Playoffs.
Here's the full list of players who were named to the All-NLL squads:
First Team All-NLL
Dhane Smith, Buffalo Bandits, Forward
Connor Fields, Rochester Knighthawks, Forward
Matt Hossack, Saskatchewan Rush, Defense
Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors, Defense
Owen Grant, Vancouver Warriors, Transition
Frank Scigliano, Saskatchewan Rush, Goaltender
Second Team All-NLL
Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits, Forward
Jeff Teat, Ottawa Black Bears, Forward
Mitch De Snoo, Philadelphia Wings, Defense
Graeme Hossack, Halifax Thunderbirds, Defense
Ryan Terefenko, Halifax Thunderbirds, Transition
Matt Vinc, Buffalo Bandits, Goaltender
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Seals Forward Trent DiCicco Earns All-Rookie Honors - San Diego Seals
- Record-Breaking Defensive Unit Leads the Way: Ryan Dilks, Owen Grant Make All-NLL First Team - Vancouver Warriors
- Robinson Named to NLL All-Rookie Team - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Jeff Teat Named to 2nd Team All-NLL - Ottawa Black Bears
- Wings Close Season with Major Records and Rising Stars - Philadelphia Wings
- Smith, Byrne and Vinc Named to All-NLL Teams - Buffalo Bandits
- Terefenko Named to Second Team All-NLL - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Hossack Named to Second Team All-NLL - Halifax Thunderbirds
- NLL Announces 2024-25 Award Winners - NLL
- Owen Grant and Ryan Dilks Named to 1st All-NLL Team - Vancouver Warriors
- Fields Named NLL Most Valuable Player, First Team All-NLL Selection - Rochester Knighthawks
- Dyson Williams Wins 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Smith, Byrne and Vinc Named to All-NLL Teams
- Game Preview: Bandits Host Rush in Game 1 of NLL Finals
- Smith Named NLL Offensive Player of the Year
- 'We're Willing to Do Whatever It Takes': How the Bandits Advanced to Their 5th Straight NLL Finals
- Buchanan Wins NLL Sportsmanship Award