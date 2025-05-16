Jeff Teat Named to 2nd Team All-NLL

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears







The NLL has announced that Ottawa Black Bears' forward Jeff Teat has been named to the league's 2024-25 2nd Team All-NLL.

It is a well-deserved honour for Teat, who posted some impressive numbers this season. He led the way in scoring with 111 points coming in the form of 56 goals and 55 assists - a team-best in all three categories. His 230 shots on goal was more than twice of any other player on the Black Bears. League-wide, Teat ranked first in goals and seventh in points as well as second in shots on goal.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Teat hit several personal milestones. Kicking off on January 10 against the Georgia Swarm, Teat recorded a nine-point night with a hat trick and six assists. That night, Teat also recorded the 400th point of his career.

In the Black Bears' January 31 game against the Calgary Roughnecks, Teat recorded a trio of assists, the third of which marked the 250th of his career.

On February 15, Teat kicked off a strong offensive game against the Albany FireWolves with a five-goal first quarter. Teat added on another goal and three assists that night for a nine-point game.

Teat had the highest single-game point total of his season on March 21 against the Halifax Thunderbirds when he scored six goals and added four assists for 10 points.

On March 25, Teat was named the NLL's Week 17 Player of the Week after he posted 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points in the Black Bears' two games that week (6-5-10 vs Thunderbirds, 5-4-9 vs Mammoth).

Teat had a scoring explosion on April 12 in the Black Bears' game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs when he recorded eight goals and an assist for nine points, setting a career high for goals in a single game. Teat became just the second player to record a sock trick in one half that season and tied the league's season record for most goals in a game. Teat also hit two career milestones that game, recording the 200th goal of his career. Additionally, he hit the 50-goal season mark for the third year in a row, becoming just the third player in NLL history to do so.

On April 14, Teat received his second Player of the Week accolade of the season for Week 20, thanks to his impressive performance in the team's victory over the Desert Dogs.

In the Black Bears' final game of the season against the Saskatchewan Rush, Teat recorded the fastest hat trick since 2002 with his three goals in the first 4:36 of the game.

Earlier this month, Teat was named as a finalist for this season's Offensive Player of the Year.







