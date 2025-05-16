NLL Announces 2024-25 Award Winners

PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the remaining award winners for the 2024-25 season, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, First Team All-NLL, Second Team All-NLL, and All-Rookie Team.

Rochester Knighthawks' Connor Fields has been named Most Valuable Player of the Year after a dominant season leading Rochester's offense. Fields was also named to First Team All-NLL, continuing his rise as one of the league's most electrifying scorers and playmakers.

Albany FireWolves' Dyson Williams has been named Rookie of the Year. The former Duke standout made an immediate impact, showcasing his elite scoring touch and lacrosse IQ as a key piece of Albany's attack. Williams was selected second overall in the 2024 NLL Draft and lived up to the hype with a stellar first season.

The First Team includes Connor Fields (Rochester), Dhane Smith (Buffalo), Matt Hossack (Saskatchewan), Ryan Dilks (Vancouver), Owen Grant (Vancouver), and Frank Scigliano (Saskatchewan).

The Second Team features Josh Byrne (Buffalo), Jeff Teat (Ottawa), Mitch de Snoo (Philadelphia), Graeme Hossack (Halifax), Ryan Terefenko (Halifax), and Matt Vinc (Buffalo).

The All-Rookie Team honors Dyson Williams (Albany), Trent DiCicco (San Diego), Will Johansen (Albany), Brennan O'Neill (Philadelphia), Adam Poitras (Las Vegas), and Mike Robinson (Halifax).







