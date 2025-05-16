Will Johansen and Dyson Williams Named to the 2024-2025 All-Rookie Team

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that Albany FireWolves transition player Will Johansen and forward Dyson Williams have been named to the 2024-2025 All-Rookie Team.

Will Johansen was selected 7th overall in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft by the FireWolves and had a sensational rookie campaign after missing the 2023-2024 NLL season due to injury. In his first NLL season in 2024-2025, the Victoria, BC native produced 12 points on 6 goals and 6 assists, picked up 146 loose balls, and caused 15 turnovers. He scored 2 shorthanded goals which tied for seventh in the NLL. His 146 loose balls ranked 10th in the NLL, led all rookies, and is the eighth most by a rookie in NLL history.

Dyson Williams was selected 1st overall in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft by the FireWolves and made an immediate impact in his first NLL campaign. Williams was named the winner the 2024-2025 Rookie of the Year award. During the 2024-2025 NLL season, the Oshawa, ON native led all NLL rookies in every offensive scoring category with 65 points on 26 goals and 39 assists. He scored 8 power play goals and also picked up 45 loose balls on the season. Williams' biggest moments as a rookie were his two game winning goals in back-to-back games against the Georgia Swarm and Buffalo Bandits.

This is the second year in a row that the FireWolves have had multiple rookies on the NLL's All-Rookie team with Alex Simmons and Tye Kurtz being selected for the 2023-2024 season.

