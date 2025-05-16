Player Transactions
May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
