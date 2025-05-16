Player Transactions

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


The Buffalo Bandits have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

