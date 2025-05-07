Berg and Currier Named Finalists for 2024-25 NLL Season Awards

May 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the finalists for its annual season-end awards, recognizing the top players, coaches, and executives from the 2024-25 NLL season and two Seals are among them with Wes Berg a finalist for Most Valuable Player honors and Zach Currier a finalist for Transition Player of the Year.

Berg had an outstanding season, scoring 49 goals, tied for second-most in the League, while Currier ranked third in the NLL in both loose balls secured (193) and caused turnovers (32).

Berg was especially clutch late in the season, scoring 20 goals over the final six games of the regular season, including the game-winner against Albany in the regular season finale that helped vault the Seals into the playoffs. And Currier showed his versatility, adding 18 goals and 29 assists to his already impressive totals.

Winners will be announced next week in the lead-up to Game 1 of the 2025 NLL Finals.

All 11 of the NLL's season awards are based on regular-season performances. Voting took place prior to the start of the 2025 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections for each award. Finalists represent the top three vote-getters in each award category. The list of categories and finalists is below:

Most Valuable Player

Wesley Berg (Coquitlam, BC) - Forward - San Diego Seals Connor Fields (East Amherst, NY) - Forward - Rochester Knighthawks Dhane Smith (Kitchener, ON) - Forward - Buffalo Bandits

Offensive Player of the Year

Connor Fields (East Amherst, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks Dhane Smith (Kitchener, ON) - Buffalo Bandits Jeff Teat (Brampton, ON) - Ottawa Black Bears

Defensive Player of the Year

Ryan Dilks (Hamilton, ON) - Vancouver Warriors Graeme Hossack (Port Perry, ON) - Halifax Thunderbirds Matt Hossack (Port Perry, ON) - Saskatchewan Rush

Transition Player of the Year

Zach Currier (Peterborough, ON) - San Diego Seals Owen Grant (Newmarket, ON) - Vancouver Warriors Ryan Terefenko (Sinking Spring, PA) - Halifax Thunderbirds

Goaltender of the Year

Nick Rose (Orangeville, ON) - Calgary Roughnecks Frank Scigliano (Coquitlam, BC) - Saskatchewan Rush Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, ON) - Buffalo Bandits

Rookie of the Year

Brennan O'Neill (Bay Shore, NY) - Forward - Philadelphia Wings Adam Poitras (Whitby, ON) - Forward - Las Vegas Desert Dogs Dyson Williams (Oshawa, ON) - Forward - Albany FireWolves

Sportsmanship Award

Keegan Bal (Coquitlam, BC) - Vancouver Warriors Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, ON) - Buffalo Bandits Lyle Thompson (Onondaga Nation, NY) - Georgia Swarm

Les Bartley Award (Head Coach of the Year)

Mike Hasen - Rochester Knighthawks Curt Malawsky - Vancouver Warriors Jimmy Quinlan - Saskatchewan Rush

General Manager of the Year

Mike Board - Calgary Roughnecks Derek Keenan - Saskatchewan Rush Curt Malawsky - Vancouver Warriors

Tom Borelli Award (Media Person of the Year)

John Gurtle Maki Jenner Teddy Jenner

Executive of the Year

John Catalano - Halifax Thunderbirds Scott Loffler - Buffalo Bandits Jason Thorne - Vancouver Warriors

