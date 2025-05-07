Georgia Swarm Proud to Support Atlanta's Beltline Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit

ATLANTA - The Georgia Swarm is honored to support and be part of the 2025 Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit, a cultural and athletic celebration bringing together Native Nations for a powerful day of tradition, sport, and community on Saturday, May 10, at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park.

As a professional lacrosse organization rooted in a sport inspired by Indigenous traditions, the Georgia Swarm recognizes the deep historical and cultural significance of stickball. The Summit, presented by Emory University's Center for Native & Indigenous Studies in collaboration with Atlanta Beltline Art, will feature traditional stickball exhibitions played by delegations from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

"Supporting the Stickball Summit is more than sponsorship - it's a meaningful connection to the roots of the game we play," said a representative from the Georgia Swarm. "We're proud to stand alongside these communities in honoring and celebrating their rich cultural traditions."

The Georgia Swarm invites fans, families, and community members to attend the free event, experience the excitement of stickball, and gain insight into a sport that predates modern lacrosse by centuries. From gameplay to storytelling, the Summit offers a powerful look at cultural preservation in motion.

Attendees can look forward to three exhibition games, traditional practices, and a closing ceremony that reflects the deep respect for Indigenous heritage.

The Georgia Swarm is proud to stand with these Native Nations and fellow sponsors in celebrating the legacy and future of stickball - and the resilient communities who continue to carry it forward.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Atlanta Beltline Art and Emory University's Center for Native & Indigenous Studies

Participating: Native American delegations from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Nation, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBIC).

WHAT: Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit

WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 2025 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

10:00-11:00 a.m.: Game One

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Game Two

12:00-1:30 p.m.: Break for Lunch

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Game Three

2:30-3:00 p.m.: Closing Ceremony

WHERE: Shirley Clarke Franklin Park (formerly Westside Reservoir Park)

1660 Johnson Road, NW, Entrance 1, Atlanta, 30318

SUMMIT OVERVIEW:

Stickball is one of the oldest sports in North America, historically played by multiple Indigenous Nations. Both men and women enjoyed the game for sportsmanship, mental health, medicine, and even political resolution. Gameplay and stickball sticks have been handed down from generation to generation, and the game continues to be played by Native Nations around the country.

Summit was conceptualized in 2021 by Atlanta Beltline Art and visual artist Addison Karl, a member of the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations.

The inaugural Summit was presented in 2022 - marking the first time stickball had been played in Atlanta in 200 years. The May 2025 summit will build on that success, once again blending sport, culture and education.

The Summit will showcase traditional, indigenous stickball games with played exhibitions. The Summit organizers hope to foster collaboration, cultural exchange, and the preservation of traditional sports among our Native American communities.

Beyond the field, the event serves as a platform for discussions on cultural preservation, community development, and the celebration of the Southeast Woodland Nations' diverse traditions.

"The Atlanta Beltline is situated on the traditional homelands of the Muscogee Creek and Cherokee Peoples and we're committed to respecting and acknowledging those who stewarded this land before us." - Nonet Sykes, Atlanta Beltline's Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer

Official Beltline Land Acknowledgement: https://beltline.org/the-project/project-goals/equity-and-inclusion/land-acknowledgement/?highlight=land%20acknowledgement

SUMMIT SPOKESPEOPLE:

Beth Michel, Summit Organizer and Emory University's Senior Associate Director for the Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies

Amina Cooper, Atlanta Beltline's Arts & Culture Director

Representatives from Participating Nations

