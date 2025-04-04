Georgia Swarm Continue Playoff Push with Marvel Super Hero Night on April 5

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm continue their pursuit of a postseason berth as they face the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, April 5, 7:30PM ET at Gas South Arena, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field. Currently ranked #5 in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) standings, the Swarm are vying for a top four finish to secure a home playoff game. The first round of the NLL Playoffs is set to begin the weekend of April 25-27.

Saturday's game will also feature Marvel Super Hero Night, an action-packed evening celebrating heroes both on and off the field.

The Swarm will debut exclusive, one-of-a-kind Spider-Man jerseys featuring an Indigenous Spider-Man design, a first in professional lacrosse. These game-worn jerseys will be available for auction via Dash Auction, with bidding open until Sunday, April 6, at noon.

Fans attending the game can look forward to character meet-and-greets, limited-edition Legends of Lax comic book giveaway, and exclusive Spider-Man-themed T-shirts available in limited quantities. The Swarm will also recognize local heroes throughout the night, including first responders and community leaders. The evening will feature educational activations for young fans and a Battle of the Badges halftime game.

The Swarm enter the matchup following a 9-8 overtime victory against the Halifax Thunderbirds (#3) in a nationally televised game on ESPNU. Georgia controlled much of the contest, leading by two goals before Halifax forced overtime in the final minute of regulation. Andrew Kew delivered the game-winning goal, snapping the Swarm three-game losing streak and keeping them in the thick of the playoff race at 8-7. Four other NLL teams currently share the same record.

"Regardless of where we stand today, we control our own destiny," said Swarm Head Coach Ed Comeau.

With only two home games remaining, the Swarm will travel to Philadelphia next weekend for a rematch against the Wings at Wells Fargo Arena. The team will close out the regular season at home the following weekend against the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, April 19 at 7:30PM at Gas South Arena.

For more information on theme night visit https://www.georgiaswarm.com/marvel/

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.