Albany FireWolves Travel to Face Vancouver Warriors in Crucial Late Season Matchup

VANCOUVER, BC - The Albany FireWolves (6-9) are on the road tonight Friday, April 4 at Rogers Arena at 10 pm ET against the Vancouver Warriors (8-7) in a crucial late season game that has playoff implications for both teams.

The game will be available to watch at 10 pm ET on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Every Game Is A Playoff Game

The FireWolves have won four out of their last five games to claw their way into an opportunity to make the postseason. With three regular season games remaining, every game is a playoff game. Albany has improved dramatically from their early season struggles thanks to better execution, new additions to the team, and their stars stepping up in clutch moments. The leadership of captain Colton Watkinson and the players that were a part of last season's NLL Finals run has been instrumental to getting the FireWolves back into playoff contention. They know what it takes to reach the championship and how every little play contributes to a win. Albany is playing their best lacrosse at a perfect time as they face a strong Vancouver team also fighting for playoff position.

Clicking At The Right Time

In their last five games, the FireWolves have looked like a different team that is playing with more confidence. Rookie Dyson Williams has been the king of clutch for Albany with two straight game winning goals including his behind the back overtime goal to beat the Buffalo Bandits. Doug Jamieson is back to playing at a goalie of the year level with his career high 57 saves being the difference maker against Buffalo. The emergence of Johnathan Peshko on offense has complimented the offensive core of Tye Kurtz, Alex Simmons, and Ethan Walker very well with Peshko using his size to set picks and even shoot over defenders. The chemistry has also increased on the defensive end with the FireWolves back end holding first place Buffalo to only 10 goals against, which is their second lowest of the season. This season has been a roller coaster for Albany, but they are hitting their stride with their eyes on the playoffs.

Scouting The Warriors

Vancouver will be a tough opponent with their physical defense and dynamic offense that is backed up by former NLL MVP Christian Del Bianco in net. The Warriors have also had an up and down season, but their recent three game win streak has put them right back into playoff contention. Keegan Bal is their top point scorer with 93 points (35g, 58a) and Owen Grant is force on their defense who also contributes on offense. Coincidentally, Vancouver and Albany both defeated the Georgia Swarm and Buffalo Bandits in their last two games which should lead to a tight matchup against each other. The FireWolves defeated the Warriors 13-8 last season and Albany holds a 2-0 in the all-time series.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Johnathan Peshko scored his first two goals as a member of the FireWolves in the win against the Bandits and showed why Albany acquired him from Vancouver. His familiarity with Warriors will give him an advantage to find scoring chances.

Joe Nardella is leading the NLL in faceoff win percentage at 68% and he will need to be on his game to give the FireWolves the possession advantage they need.

Dyson Williams is finding his groove in his rookie season with two game winning goals in the past two games. Albany will look to him to continue to produce big goals.

Opposing Players To Watch

Christian Del Bianco has changed the Warriors fates with three wins in his three starts since joining Vancouver at the trade deadline. He is an athletic goalie who the FireWolves will need to score on early and get off his game.

Keegan Bal is an elite goal scorer who the Albany defense will need to keep an eye on at all times.

Adam Charalambides is another slick play maker for the Warriors who can score in a variety of different ways.

