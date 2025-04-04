Player Transactions
April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Matt Marinier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
The Saskatchewan Rush have removed the Practice Player Tag on Matt Acchione and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Practice Player Josh Zawada to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have placed him on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
The Toronto Rock have placed Robert Hudson and TD Ierlan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
The Toronto Rock have placed Brian Cameron on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Firewolves - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Playoff Push Continues as Warriors Face FireWolves in Country Night Showdown - Vancouver Warriors
- Game Preview - Halifax vs San Diego - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Look to Get Back in the Win Column - Buffalo Bandits
- Albany FireWolves Travel to Face Vancouver Warriors in Crucial Late Season Matchup - Albany FireWolves
- Georgia Swarm Continue Playoff Push with Marvel Super Hero Night on April 5 - Georgia Swarm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.