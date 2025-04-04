Player Transactions

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Matt Marinier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have removed the Practice Player Tag on Matt Acchione and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Practice Player Josh Zawada to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have placed him on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Robert Hudson and TD Ierlan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brian Cameron on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.