Roughnecks Drop Rush, 10-6

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks took down the Saskatchewan Rush 10-6 Friday night in Saskatoon, tying the series with their prairie rival 1-1. It was a night of firsts, as Riley Isaacs and Griffin Hall both scored the first goal of their NLL career, while Matt Sykes tallied his first as a Roughneck.

Robert Church opened the scoring for Saskatchewan, before the Rush took a penalty moments later which saw Dane Dobbie capitalize with a powerplay goal. Riley Isaacs netted his career first to give the Roughnecks a brief lead. A 5-on-3 advantage for the Rush saw them even the score with a powerplay goal and then notch another full-strength goal seconds later. Curtis Dickson tallied one for Calgary to finish the first quarter 3-3. Saskatchewan went up by two to start the second, with Dickson tallying his 500th goal as a Roughneck to finish that quarter and keep Calgary within one.

Goals from Jesse King and Brayden Mayea in the third quarter saw the Riggers retake the lead, with a Rush goal again tying the score headed into the fourth. A steadfast Roughnecks defence and solid goaltending from Nick Rose kept Saskatchewan scoreless in the final frame, while Calgary tallied four from Curtis Dickson, Haiden Dickson, Griffin Hall and Matt Sykes to take the win.

Nick Rose made 57 saves tonight, with the Rush outshooting the Roughnecks 63-47. Calgary went 2-4 on the powerplay while Saskatchewan finished 3-7.

The Roughnecks are now 8-8 on the season with two games remaining. The Riggers travel to Las Vegas on April 18th to take on the Desert Dogs, before returning home to WestJet Field for their final game of the regular season. Saturday April 19th, the Roughnecks host the Colorado Mammoth for the Tiki Party and fan appreciation night! Tickets to the party are available at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.