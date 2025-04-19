Roughnecks Topple Desert Dogs

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks took down the Las Vegas Desert Dogs 12-9 Friday night in Nevada and now return to Calgary to take on the Colorado Mammoth tomorrow, April 19th.

The Roughnecks opened the scoring with three goals from Brayden Mayea, Mathieu Gautier and Tanner Cook before the Desert Dogs tallied their first of the evening on the powerplay. Calgary went on a four-goal streak through the second, with Tyler Hendrycks, Haiden Dickson, Jesse King and Mayea all finding the back of the net in succession. Las Vegas added three to their tally while Dickson and King both scored powerplay goals to have the Riggers up 9-4 at the half.

A slower third quarter saw the home side score two while Cook scored the lone goal for Calgary. Despite the Desert Dogs scoring two goals to come within one in the final frame, Curtis Dickson and King tallied one each for the Roughnecks to maintain the lead and finish the game 12-9.

Curtis Dickson and Jesse King both surpassed 100 points in their 2024-25 season in the first half, with Dickson finishing with 3 points (1g, 2a) and King with 10 (3g, 7a). Tanner Cook also notched a hattrick and finished his night with 6 points. Justin Inacio had a notable game, going 18-24 at the faceoff dot and tallying 9 loose balls. Nick Rose made 43 saves from 52 shots on goal and tonight surpassed Anthony Cosmo for second all-time in saves, now sitting at 7,244 saves in his NLL career.

The Riggers now return home to WestJet Field for their final game of the regular season tomorrow, Saturday April 19th for the Tiki Party! Tickets to the party are available at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

