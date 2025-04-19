Get Ready, Vancouver Warriors to Host First Ever Home Playoff Game on April 26
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
Vancouver, BC - The moment you've been waiting for is finally here! The Vancouver Warriors are heading to the NLL Quarterfinals, and for the first time in franchise history, they will host a home playoff game at Rogers Arena on Saturday, April 26 at 7:00 PM. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to be part of history - and you won't want to miss it!
Tickets are available NOW, starting at just $35, and can be purchased at vancouverwarriors.com/playoffs.
The Warriors will face the fifth-seeded team in the NLL in a single-elimination, winner-takes-all battle for the chance to move on to the next round. It's all on the line, and the energy inside Rogers Arena is going to be electric.
Vancouver has been red hot at Rogers Arena this season, and the team couldn't have done it without YOU, the fans! Let's pack the house and show the rest of the NLL why Rogers Arena is one of the most difficult places to play in the league! Grab your tickets now and be a part of Warriors history!
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Colorado Concludes Campaign Courtesy of 11-5 Contest in Calgary - Colorado Mammoth
- Knighthawks Drop Regular Season Finale to Rock - Rochester Knighthawks
- Warriors Finish Regular Season with Six-Game Win Streak, Beating Wings 11-5 - Vancouver Warriors
- Get Ready, Vancouver Warriors to Host First Ever Home Playoff Game on April 26 - Vancouver Warriors
- Black Bears Topped by Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale - Buffalo Bandits
- Rock Finish Strong With Win Over Rochester - Toronto Rock
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Roughnecks Topple Desert Dogs - Calgary Roughnecks
- Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs - San Diego Seals
- Las Vegas Fall in Final Game - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Alabny FireWolves Fall to San Diego Seals to End 2024-2025 Season - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Road Win Over Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Warriors Stories
- Warriors Finish Regular Season with Six-Game Win Streak, Beating Wings 11-5
- Get Ready, Vancouver Warriors to Host First Ever Home Playoff Game on April 26
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings
- Warriors' Backend Leans on Structure and Grit to Cement Themselves as One of the NLL's Best
- Warriors Look to Extend Win Streak on Fan Appreciation Night