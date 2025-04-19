Get Ready, Vancouver Warriors to Host First Ever Home Playoff Game on April 26

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, BC - The moment you've been waiting for is finally here! The Vancouver Warriors are heading to the NLL Quarterfinals, and for the first time in franchise history, they will host a home playoff game at Rogers Arena on Saturday, April 26 at 7:00 PM. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to be part of history - and you won't want to miss it!

Tickets are available NOW, starting at just $35, and can be purchased at vancouverwarriors.com/playoffs.

The Warriors will face the fifth-seeded team in the NLL in a single-elimination, winner-takes-all battle for the chance to move on to the next round. It's all on the line, and the energy inside Rogers Arena is going to be electric.

Vancouver has been red hot at Rogers Arena this season, and the team couldn't have done it without YOU, the fans! Let's pack the house and show the rest of the NLL why Rogers Arena is one of the most difficult places to play in the league! Grab your tickets now and be a part of Warriors history!

