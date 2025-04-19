Black Bears Topped by Rush

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears were unable to find the win as they fell to the Saskatchewan Rush by a score of 16-7. Jeff Teat opened the game with a first-quarter hat trick.

GAME BREAKDOWN

Jeff Teat opened the scoring with his 54th goal of the season unassisted just 50 seconds in on a breakaway to put the Black Bears up 1-0 early.

Doubling down was Jeff Teat once more, this time on the power play, to make it 2-0 at 3:46 into the first quarter. Credit for the lone assist on Teat's goal was awarded to Connor Kearnan.

Less than a minute later, Jeff Teat completed the natural hat trick to make it 3-0. Coming at 4:36 into the quarter, the goal was assisted by Reilly O'Connor and Taggart Clark.

Making it 4-0 with 6:59 to play in the opening quarter was Jake Stevens as the rookie took advantage of a loose ball to spring himself on a breakaway to bury his third goal of the season.

The Rush cut the Black Bears' lead to 4-1 with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter when Austin Shanks scored his 34th goal of the season.

Just 21 seconds later, Zach Manns doubled down to give the Rush their second of the night with his 34th goal of the season to make it a two-goal game.

Robert Church scored his 27th goal of the season with 3:21 left in the first quarter to make it a one-goal game at 4-3.

As the first quarter came to a close, the Black Bears found themselves up by one heading into the second frame.

Opening the second quarter scoring with just 4:39 left in the half was Connor Kearnan with his 19th goal of the season to make it 5-3 for the Black Bears. Assists on Kearnan's goal went to Travis Longboat and Jeff Teat.

Responding almost immediately was Jake Naso for the Rush with his second goal of the season, making it 5-4.

A tight defensive quarter, the Black Bears headed into halftime up by one once more, at a score of 5-4.

The Rush tied the game up 57 seconds into the third quarter with Jake Boudreau's ninth goal of the season to make it 5-5.

Restoring the lead for the Black Bears was Travis Longboat with his sixth goal of the season at 4:02 into the third quarter to make it 6-5. Assisting Longboat's go-ahead goal were Connor Kearnan and Andrew Borgatti.

The Rush strike right back 22 seconds later as Robert Church tied it back up at 6-6 with his second goal of the game.

Making it 7-6 for the Rush was Zach Manns with his second goal of the game at 6:29 into the third quarter.

With his second goal of the season, Holden Garlent doubled the Rush's lead to 8-6.

Robert Church completed his hat trick on the power play with 3:53 to play in the third quarter, extending the Rush's lead to 9-6.

Striking again was Robert Church with his fourth of the night to make it 10-6 with 2:06 left in the third quarter.

Austin Shanks scored his second goal of the game with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to extend the Rush's lead to five by a score of 11-6.

Following four straight goals from the Rush, the Black Bears found themselves heading into the final quarter trailing by five at 11-6.

With his fifth goal of the game, Robert Church opened the fourth quarter scoring just 1:56 in to make it 12-6.

At 4:31 into the fourth quarter, Jake Boudreau found the back of the net for his second goal of the game.

With 9:17 to play in the fourth quarter, Clark Walter found the back of the net for his 15th goal of the season.

Ryan Keenan scored his 26th goal of the game with 7:10 remaining in the quarter.

With 1:55 left in the fourth quarter, Robert Church completed his sock trick with his sixth goal of the game to make it 16-6.

Larson Sundown found the back of the net for his 24th goal of the season with 27 seconds remaining in the game to make it 16-7. Assisting Sundown's goal were Taggart Clark and Eric Fannell.

With that, the buzzer sounded as the game and the regular season came to a close.

As the final whistle sounded, the Ottawa Black Bears' 2024-25 season came to a close. A season of many firsts and even more memories, the Black Bears will return next year with a vengeance. Thank you Black Bears fans!

