Player Transactions

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Trent Robertson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Practice Player Evan Constantopoulos to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Griffin Hall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies and Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down and Brett Craig on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kaleb Benedict on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Richie Connell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Kevin Brownell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Protected Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Sheridan and Payton Cormier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Tyson Kirkness and Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

