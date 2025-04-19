Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
Albany struck first and took a 5-1 lead early, but the Seals clawed back behind big goals from Baptiste, Gobrecht, and Berg. After tying it 8-8 in the 4th, Ryan Benesch completed his hat trick to give San Diego the lead. With the game tied 10-10 late, Wes Berg buried the winner to seal the comeback!
The Seals hit the road next weekend - but if they win, they'll be back home the following weekend for the Semifinals Series.
