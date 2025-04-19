Warriors Finish Regular Season with Six-Game Win Streak, Beating Wings 11-5
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
Vancouver, BC - In their last regular season game, the Vancouver Warriors (11-7) used the energy from the crowd in their 11-5 win over the Philadelphia Wings (7-11) on Fan Appreciation Night.
The Warriors got it done by committee, Adam Charalambides, Keegan Bal, Marcus Klarich, Dylan McIntosh, and Riley Loewen each chipping in two goals, and Kevin Crowley tallied one goal and one assist.
Christian Del Bianco, who has been with Vancouver for all six wins, stopped 35 of 40 shots he faced.
Despite the Warriors clinching a home playoff game midway through the first quarter of the game, with a Toronto Rock win over the Rochester Knighthawks, they kept the peddle down and played the full 60 minutes to secure the victory. This is the first playoff game by a Vancouver franchise since 2017.
