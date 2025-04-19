Las Vegas Fall in Final Game

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - Looking to the finish the season strong, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs invited the Calgary Roughnecks into the Den for the last game of the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, the playoff-hungry Roughnecks were too much to handle as the Desert Dogs lose this game 12-9.

Calgary opened the scoring with a bounce shot into the net and kept the momentum going with two more goals shortly after. It took most of the first quarter, but Casey Jackson got the Desert Dogs on the board with a diving effort from behind the net during a power play. The Roughnecks added another late goal to take a 4-1 lead into the second.

Calgary came out strong again in the second quarter, scoring three more times to extend their lead even further. Jonathan Donville finally broke the Roughnecks' scoring streak with a ripper from up top that found its way into the net. Calgary responded shortly after, but the Desert Dogs answered back when top-scoring rookie Adam Poitras took the ball in front of the crease and buried his 45th point of the season. At 8-3 midway through the quarter, the Roughnecks continued to find success in the offensive zone, firing in another goal. On the ensuing transition, Josh Jackson netted his second goal of the season to cut the gap. Despite the late push, Las Vegas trailed 9-4 at halftime - not the start the Pack was hoping for in their final game of the year.

The Desert Dogs came out with fire in the third quarter, with Kyle Killen and Josh Jackson both finding the back of the net. After the fast start, both teams tightened up defensively, but it was the Roughnecks who eventually broke through more than seven minutes later. On the very next possession, Killen struck again, firing it into the net to close out the quarter with Las Vegas trailing by just three. The score was 10-7 in favor of Calgary.

With one last quarter remaining in their season, the Desert Dogs turned up the intensity. Holden Cattoni kicked things off with a goal, beating the Roughnecks' netminder on the short side. Adam Poitras followed with his second of the night, cutting the deficit to just one midway through the final frame. However, Calgary quickly responded, restoring their multi-goal lead and adding another shortly after to seal the game. Despite a hard-fought effort, the Desert Dogs fell just short in a 12-9 loss.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs will be back and better than ever for the 2025-26 season - we can't wait to see you there!

LVDD TOP SCORERS

Holden Cattoni: 4 points (1G, 3A)

Jonathan Donville: 4 points (1G, 3A)

Adam Poitras: 4 points (2G, 2A)

Jack Hannah: 3 points (3A)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.