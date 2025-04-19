Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
Dhane Smith broke his own NLL single-season record with four assists in the Buffalo Bandits' season finale on Saturday, a 14-11 loss to the Georgia Swarm at Gas South Arena.
Smith finished the season with 103 assists, surpassing his record total from last season (101). Josh Byrne tallied a game-high seven assists on Saturday to increase his season total to 94, fifth-most in NLL history. (The top four spots are all occupied by Smith.)
The Bandits entered the game having already clinched the top spot in the NLL playoffs. They will open the postseason at home on Friday, April 25.
Smith also finished the season with 135 points, tied with his own 2022 total and Byrne's total from last season for the third-most in league history.
Paul Dawson recorded three blocked shots to finish the season with 53, breaking the previous NLL record by 24.
The two teams traded goals for much of the first half, which ended with Buffalo leading 7-6. Chase Fraser led the way with two first-half goals for the Bandits, then completed his hat trick to put the Bandits ahead 11-8 5:54 remaining in the third.
The Swarm finished the night on a 6-0 scoring run, including three goals to tie the game at 11-11 before the end of the third quarter.
Georgia continued its offensive run in the fourth quarter, taking a permanent lead when Jacob Hickey scored with 12:03 remaining and adding two more goals before the end of the game.
Andrew Kew led the Swarm with four goals and eight points.
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Colorado Concludes Campaign Courtesy of 11-5 Contest in Calgary - Colorado Mammoth
- Knighthawks Drop Regular Season Finale to Rock - Rochester Knighthawks
- Warriors Finish Regular Season with Six-Game Win Streak, Beating Wings 11-5 - Vancouver Warriors
- Get Ready, Vancouver Warriors to Host First Ever Home Playoff Game on April 26 - Vancouver Warriors
- Black Bears Topped by Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale - Buffalo Bandits
- Rock Finish Strong With Win Over Rochester - Toronto Rock
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Roughnecks Topple Desert Dogs - Calgary Roughnecks
- Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs - San Diego Seals
- Las Vegas Fall in Final Game - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Alabny FireWolves Fall to San Diego Seals to End 2024-2025 Season - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Road Win Over Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale
- Bandits Head to Georgia for Regular-Season Finale
- 'We Capitalized on Our Opportunities': Bandits Relying on Timely Goals and Trust to Win Close Games
- Bandits Strengthen Playoff Position with 15-12 Win Over Halifax
- Bandits to Host First-Round Playoff Game on April 25