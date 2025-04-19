Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Dhane Smith broke his own NLL single-season record with four assists in the Buffalo Bandits' season finale on Saturday, a 14-11 loss to the Georgia Swarm at Gas South Arena.

Smith finished the season with 103 assists, surpassing his record total from last season (101). Josh Byrne tallied a game-high seven assists on Saturday to increase his season total to 94, fifth-most in NLL history. (The top four spots are all occupied by Smith.)

The Bandits entered the game having already clinched the top spot in the NLL playoffs. They will open the postseason at home on Friday, April 25.

Smith also finished the season with 135 points, tied with his own 2022 total and Byrne's total from last season for the third-most in league history.

Paul Dawson recorded three blocked shots to finish the season with 53, breaking the previous NLL record by 24.

The two teams traded goals for much of the first half, which ended with Buffalo leading 7-6. Chase Fraser led the way with two first-half goals for the Bandits, then completed his hat trick to put the Bandits ahead 11-8 5:54 remaining in the third.

The Swarm finished the night on a 6-0 scoring run, including three goals to tie the game at 11-11 before the end of the third quarter.

Georgia continued its offensive run in the fourth quarter, taking a permanent lead when Jacob Hickey scored with 12:03 remaining and adding two more goals before the end of the game.

Andrew Kew led the Swarm with four goals and eight points.

