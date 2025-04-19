Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Warriors and Wings this season: Jan. 20 (road, 14-13 L) and Apr. 19 (home).

- The Warriors have a 7-12 all-time record against Philadelphia, including an 5-4 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Christian Del Bianco stopped 34 of 44 shots last week against Toronto and improved to 5-0 with an 81.2 save percentage since joining Vancouver.

- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (27).

- Alec Stathakis is fourth in the NLL in faceoff percentage (59.3%), minimum 350 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 9.8 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Ball enters Saturday's game having already surpassed his career-high in points (107), having done so last week in Toronto, and is only five points away from setting a new franchise record for most points in a season. He is coming off his second-consecutive seven point effort (2-5-7), and will look to keep his hot streak rolling, having collected 45 points (17-28-45) in his last five games.

PLAYER TO WATCH - PHILADELPHIA

Mitch Jones

- The former Warrior makes his return tonight, having spent 2019-2023 with the franchise prior to his move to Philadelphia. The Delta, BC native sits second in scoring on the Wings, registering 107 points (30-77-107) in 17 games so far this season. Jones is coming off a five point performance (1-4-5) on April 12 against Georgia, a game in which he assisted on the game-winning goal.

WARRIORS VS WINGS

Vancouver Philadelphia

10.9 GF/Game 11.9

9.8 GA/Game 12.9

47.6 Shots/Game 47.8

13.2 PIM/Game 14.2

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+

