Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Warriors and Wings this season: Jan. 20 (road, 14-13 L) and Apr. 19 (home).
- The Warriors have a 7-12 all-time record against Philadelphia, including an 5-4 record at home.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Christian Del Bianco stopped 34 of 44 shots last week against Toronto and improved to 5-0 with an 81.2 save percentage since joining Vancouver.
- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (27).
- Alec Stathakis is fourth in the NLL in faceoff percentage (59.3%), minimum 350 attempts.
- The Warriors are allowing 9.8 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Keegan Bal
- Ball enters Saturday's game having already surpassed his career-high in points (107), having done so last week in Toronto, and is only five points away from setting a new franchise record for most points in a season. He is coming off his second-consecutive seven point effort (2-5-7), and will look to keep his hot streak rolling, having collected 45 points (17-28-45) in his last five games.
PLAYER TO WATCH - PHILADELPHIA
Mitch Jones
- The former Warrior makes his return tonight, having spent 2019-2023 with the franchise prior to his move to Philadelphia. The Delta, BC native sits second in scoring on the Wings, registering 107 points (30-77-107) in 17 games so far this season. Jones is coming off a five point performance (1-4-5) on April 12 against Georgia, a game in which he assisted on the game-winning goal.
WARRIORS VS WINGS
Vancouver Philadelphia
10.9 GF/Game 11.9
9.8 GA/Game 12.9
47.6 Shots/Game 47.8
13.2 PIM/Game 14.2
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN+
- NLL+
- ESPN+
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Roughnecks Topple Desert Dogs - Calgary Roughnecks
- Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs - San Diego Seals
- Las Vegas Fall in Final Game - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Alabny FireWolves Fall to San Diego Seals to End 2024-2025 Season - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Road Win Over Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Warriors Stories
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings
- Warriors' Backend Leans on Structure and Grit to Cement Themselves as One of the NLL's Best
- Warriors Look to Extend Win Streak on Fan Appreciation Night
- Warriors Playoff Excitement Grows as Rogers Arena Opens Upper Bowl for the First Time in Franchise History
- Fan Club Fueled by Martel Mania Ready to Celebrate Big on Fan Appreciation Night