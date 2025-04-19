Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Rush

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears play their final game of the regular season tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET when they travel to Saskatoon to face off against the Saskatchewan Rush. To say it's an important game is an understatement, as the Black Bears' playoff fate is on the line.

Tonight's game will mark the first and only meeting between the Black Bears and Rush this season.

The Black Bears enter tonight following the team's 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at home last Saturday. It was an offensive explosion from Jeff Teat, who scored eight goals and added an assist on the night, including six goals in one quarter. With a goal and four assists, Reilly O'Connor had a five-point outing. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

The Rush enter tonight's game following their 11-6 victory over the Colorado Mammoth on Sunday. Prior to the game, here's how the Black Bears and Rush match up:

Jeff Teat (53) - GOALS - Zach Manns/Austin Shanks (33)

Jeff Teat (54) - ASSISTS - Ryan Keenan (42)

Jeff Teat (107) - POINTS - Zach Manns (69)

Brent Noseworthy (111) - LOOSE BALLS - Jake Boudreau (148)

Zach Higgins (682) - SAVES - Frank Scigliano (553)

Fans can watch tonight's game on NLL+ and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

