Black Bears Support Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

June 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Goaltender Will Johnston proudly represented the Ottawa Black Bears at the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation's annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell on June 6. Hosted at the Canadian Golf & Country Club, the day brought together hockey alumni, sponsors, and community members for a day dedicated to giving back.

The day, an 18-hole tournament, was held in support of two important charities: Soldier On, which empowers military members and veterans through sport, and First Assist, which uses sport to promote healthy life habits among Indigenous youth across Canada.

The Black Bears sponsored a hole of their own at the tournament for the second year in a row. Dubbed the 'Longest LAX' hole, participants were challenged to throw a golf ball farther than their competitors using a lacrosse stick in a playful twist on traditional golf.

The Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell was a great success, offering a fun time for participants while supporting a meaningful cause.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.