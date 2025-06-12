Lacrosse to be Sanctioned as a High School Varsity Sport by the NIAA for the 2026 27 School Year

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs, in partnership with USA Lacrosse, proudly support Governor Joe Lombardo's directive to sanction lacrosse as a high school varsity sport in Nevada, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year. This historic step marks a major milestone for youth lacrosse and the continued growth of the sport across the state.

"I'm grateful for the work of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) to officially sanction lacrosse as a varsity sport in Nevada," said Governor Joe Lombardo. "Lacrosse is a sport with a rich cultural heritage, and I look forward to more Nevada students participating in it."

"Sanctioning lacrosse in Nevada is a monumental step forward for the lacrosse community," said Paul Speaker, CEO of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. "We are especially grateful to Governor Lombardo for his leadership in making this vision a reality. This decision not only paves a clear path for youth lacrosse development but also enriches Nevada's broader sports landscape. This is a pivotal moment for lacrosse in Nevada, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings for future generations to come."

In alignment with the Governor's directive, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) has announced its intent to officially recognize boys and girls lacrosse as sanctioned varsity sports by the 2026-27 academic year and will hold an Emergency Board of Countrol Meeting in August to present this item to the Board of control for approval.

"We are excited to take this step toward bringing lacrosse into the fold of sanctioned NIAA sports," said Timothy Jackson, NIAA Executive Director. "This would not be possible without the hard work and support of so many - from school administrators and community advocates to coaches and families. We especially want to thank Governor Lombardo for his continued support and leadership in helping make this opportunity a reality for Nevada's youth."

Key Benefits of Sanctioning High School Lacrosse in Nevada include:

Official Recognition

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) is now required to create and enforce regulations that officially recognize lacrosse as a sanctioned sport by the 2026-2027 school year

State Championship Eligibility

Beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, boys' and girls' high school lacrosse teams will be eligible to compete for state championships under NIAA oversight.

Out-of-State Competition

Sanctioning permits Nevada high school lacrosse teams to participate in interstate tournaments and matches, a significant change from previous restrictions on club teams.

Lacrosse continues to surge in popularity nationwide. Between 2000 and 2024, the NFHS showed an increase in varsity lacrosse teams from 1,470 to 6,484 (341 percent). During the same time period, NCAA lacrosse saw a 165 percent increase in the number of athletes. With the sport's recent inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, lacrosse is poised for even greater visibility and momentum.

"Bringing lacrosse under the umbrella of the NIAA is a tremendous step forward," added Marc Riccio, CEO of USA Lacrosse. "This support will expand opportunities for high school athletes to engage in this life-changing sport. We're ready to provide resources to help ensure success."

By supporting the growth of lacrosse, Nevada strengthens its identity as a national leader in sports and entertainment. The Las Vegas Desert Dogs remain committed to working alongside USA Lacrosse, and the broader community to make this vision a lasting reality in Nevada.







