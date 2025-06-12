Player Spotlight: Tye Kurtz

June 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Tye Kurtz of the Albany FireWolves

ALBANY, NY - In his second NLL season, Tye Kurtz proved that he is an elite forward in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) with his impressive scoring and ability to take over a game.

During the 2024-2025 season, Kurtz produced 87 points on 35 goals and 52 assists, 106 loose balls, and 6 power play goals. His production was good for 18th in points in the NLL, 17th in goals, 18th in assists, and he would finish 6th in loose balls among all forwards.

"Tye had an amazing sophomore season, continued to grow his game and has become a dangerous NLL offensive threat," said Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves general manager and head coach.

The Puslinch, ON native took the NLL by storm as a rookie in 2023-2024 as his 79 points (32g, 47a) landed him a spot on the 2024 NLL All-Rookie team and he helped lead the FireWolves to the NLL Finals. His improvement in year two is no surprise with how much work Kurtz puts into his craft.

"I'd say the biggest differences for me were just trying to take the best steps both as a player and a leader," said Tye Kurtz. "Being able to adapt quicker to the defense, understand when and where to shoot, and playing a selfless game whether having the ball or not."

Kurtz is one of only three players in the NLL who had two games with 6 goals or more during the 2024-2025 regular season. He racked up a career-high 7 goals against the Colorado Mammoth on January 11 and put up 6 goals against the San Diego Seals on April 12. There are few players in the NLL who can flip that switch to score at will like Kurtz.

"It kind of just happens," said Kurtz. "I'd say most of it is luck and a testament to how unselfish our offence is. The ball going into the net doesn't happen from just one person. It's a group effort."

Although the FireWolves had an up and down season that saw them just miss the playoffs, Kurtz saw the team grow their chemistry which helped lead to the big wins they had down the stretch.

"Boosting confidence and positive reinforcement was huge for us this year. For me a lot of the best moments come outside of the game itself. Hanging out in the locker room before and after the game and being connected outside of the whistles is really important to me"

Clark sees Kurtz continuing to climb the ranks as a top forward in the NLL and it will be his tireless drive to get better that will get him there.

"Tye's work ethic and compete is what makes him a great player," said Clark. "What he does away from the game is what will separate him as he moves through his NLL career."

After going through two very different seasons in terms of post-season success, Kurtz is determined to help this group reach their potential. With players like #2 leading the charge offensively, the FireWolves will be a fun team to watch as they make another push towards winning an NLL Championship.

"We're still a young team but we're starting to find our identity as a whole and starting to figure out roles within ourselves," said Kurtz. "Now moving onto year three, the pressure is on. The training wheels are off now and there are no excuses anymore. The time to win is now."

