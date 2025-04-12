Las Vegas Falls to Ottawa

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OTTAWA, ONT -- The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-13) had a chance to play spoiler and all but eliminate the Ottawa Black Bears (8-9) from playoff contention. However, Ottawa's forward Jeff Teat had an eight-goal night en route to a 13-10 win.

Jack Hannah got the overtime winner last week, and he started the scoring in this one with a bounce shot that beat the Black Bears' goalie early. Then, a slick pass by Holden Cattoni set up rookie Jackson Webster as he drove down the slot to extend their lead to two. It took the Black Bears nearly half the quarter, but they would get on the board with a shot that beat Las Vegas' goalie, Landon Kells, five-hole. Outside of that one error, Kells stood tall in the first quarter, making 13 saves.

In the second quarter, it was the other rookie sensation, Adam Poitras, who came off the bench with a clean transition change and scored to regain the two-goal lead. Casey Jackson added a power-play goal with a slick passing sequence, but Ottawa responded with a shorthanded goal on the same opportunity. The Black Bears followed that up with a fast-break score. Poitras answered right back with his second of the night- his 20th goal of the season. The Black Bears then went on a mini-scoring run, putting up two goals on two possessions to tie the game at five apiece midway through the second quarter. Jackson notched his second of the night as the Black Bears' goalie fell, but Ottawa quickly responded on their next chance. A few minutes before halftime, the Bears took their first lead of the game, going up 7-6. But the Pack wasn't going down quietly- Brandon Goodwin scooped up a loose ball and fired it cleanly into the net. A late offensive surge by the Canadian squad helped them grab a 9-7 lead heading into the locker room.

Goals were hard to come by in the third, with Las Vegas finally breaking through nearly eight minutes into the quarter. Poitras completed his hat trick with a shot from the outside that found its way into the net. However, Ottawa responded just 24 seconds later to regain their two-goal lead. The score stood at 10-8 Black Bears heading into the final quarter.

The Black Bears opened the fourth quarter with a goal, but Jackson Webster responded with his second of the night- a backdoor finish that reignited hopes of a comeback for the second straight week. However, the Desert Dogs couldn't hold off the pressure, allowing the Black Bears to punch in another wide-open backdoor goal. Jack Hannah then delivered a highlight-reel moment, spinning through contact and tossing in a one-handed goal while taking a hit. It was his second of the game and 36th of the season. The Pack made a late push, but Ottawa sealed the win with an empty netter. Las Vegas fell 13-10.

The Desert Dogs close out their season at home against the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. PST. It's Fan Appreciation Night, so you won't want to miss it!

