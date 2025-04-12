Player Transactions

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Trent Robertson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Sykes on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Tyler Carpenter on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Dylan Watson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

