Warriors Take Down Rock, Clinch First Playoff Birth in Team History

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The wait is over...the Vancouver Warriors are playoff bound.

For the first time in Warriors' history, and the first time in the Lower Mainland since 2017, a Vancouver based NLL franchise is going to compete for the NLL Cup.

However, it wasn't easy, as the Toronto Rock didn't roll over, they made the Warriors earn their 12-10 win in Mississauga.

Vancouver built a 9-3 lead early in the third quarter, but Toronto kept on chipping away and a four-goal run mid-way through the fourth had the Warriors bending, but not breaking, holding off a valiant Rock comeback that came up two goals short.

Adam Charalambides paced the attack for Vancouver in front of family and friends, scoring a team-high 4 goals (including his 100th NLL career goal) and adding four assists for eight points. Keegan Bal added two goals and five helpers for a seven-point night, and now has a career-high 107 points this season. Marcus Klarich also lit the lamp twice, with Riley Loewen, Kevin Crowley, Ryan Martel and Owen Grant (in front of 70 family members) rounding out the scoring for the Warriors.

The Warriors will return home to finish their regular season schedule with a home date against the Philadelphia Wings on Fan Appreciation Night, Saturday April 19th. Note the start time is 5:00pm.

A win by Vancouver will clinch a home playoff date in the first round of the NLL playoffs.

