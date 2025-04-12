Albany FireWolves Face San Diego Seals in Must Win Game on Retro Night Presented by La Salle Institute

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

A big crowd watches the Albany Firewolves

ALBANY, NY - It will be a thrilling battle at MVP Arena tonight Saturday, April 12 at 7 pm as the Albany FireWolves (6-10) face the San Diego Seals (8-8) in must win game to keep their National Lacrosse League (NLL) playoff hopes alive on Retro Night presented by La Salle Institute.

The FireWolves will wear retro uniforms as part of the night that honor the team's history as the New England Black Wolves, but with an updated look and Albany colors. These jerseys are being auctioned off and fans can place their bids at this link: RETRO JERSEY AUCTION

Get tickets now starting as low as $15.96 and join the fun for the FireWolves last regular season game! https://albanyfirewolves.com/tickets/ticket-center/

This game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Now Or Never

There's no holding back for the FireWolves with their only chance at the post season being to win their last two regular season games in a home and home series against the San Diego Seals. It has been a wild roller coaster ride of a season for Albany with tough losses and an exciting win streak, but it is now or never for this young squad who is still hoping for a shot at the playoffs. Coming off a frustrating loss to Vancouver, the FireWolves will be hungry to get back in the win column in the most important game of the season. They will be led by their veteran core of leaders like Colton Watkinson and Ethan Walker and the calming presence of Doug Jamieson in net. It will be time for their young superstars like Alex Simmons, Dyson Williams, and Will Johansen to step up when their team needs them most.

No Place Like Home

The FireWolves have won their last three home games and have been feeding off the support from their fans who have broken Albany's attendance record the past two games. MVP Arena has been loud and the fans have given the FireWolves the edge they have needed in several close games, especially in their overtime win against Buffalo. Albany has played better at home all season with a 4-4 record at MVP Arena which bodes well as they face this must win game against San Diego. It would be fitting for the FireWolves to get another huge win in front of their home fans who are rallying behind this young and exciting team.

Scouting The Seals

San Diego faces a similar situation to Albany as they must also win this game to stay in playoff contention so the stakes couldn't be higher for this last season matchup. The FireWolves got the better of the Seals in the 2024 NLL Semifinals that saw them sweep San Diego in two games to advance to the NLL Finals. Both teams look much different than they did one year ago with the Seals adding weapons on both sides of the floor. Rob Hellyer is a new addition that leads the Seals in scoring with 87 points (28g, 59a) and joining him as new Seal this year is Ryan Benesch who is one of the top scorers in NLL history with 1358 points (576g, 782a) to his name. San Diego has several dual threats that can make an impact on both sides of the floor, but Zach Currier is the most dangerous. Chris Origlieri is a top goalie in the NLL who will be a challenge for the FireWolves to get by.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Kyle Jackson was a member of the Seals earlier this season before being traded to Albany. His knowledge of San Diego's systems could help him have a big game.

Tye Kurtz had a lot of success in last year's semifinals against the Seals with 14 points in two games.

Joe Nardella is still the leader in NLL faceoff win percentage at 68%, but he will face another elite faceoff man in Trevor Baptiste in what will be a great battle at the faceoff circle.

Opposing Players To Watch

Wes Berg is second on the Seals in scoring with 80 points (44g, 36a) and is their most clutch goal scorer.

Danny Logan is an athletic defenseman who can also wreak havoc in transition.

Chris Origlieri can take over games when he is in the zone. The FireWolves will have to find his weak points early on to get him off his game.

Get tickets now for Retro Night presented by La Salle Institute on April 12 at MVP Arena at 7 pm!

The FireWolves will be wearing specialty Retro Jerseys.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees and save 30-70% on tickets.

