FireWolves Edge Seals in Albany Showdown 12-10

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Seals fell behind early 3-1 after giving up two power play goals but rallied with a late first-period surge to take a 4-3 lead. The second quarter saw back-and-forth action, with rookie Pat Kavanagh netting his first NLL goal and Ryan Benesch adding another as the Seals took a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Albany edged the Seals 3-2 in the third, tying the game at 9-9 with a buzzer-beater from Tye Kurtz, who recorded his fifth goal of the night. Trent DiCicco briefly gave San Diego the lead before Kurtz answered to close the quarter.

To start the fourth, Chris Origlieri was replaced in net by Mike Poulin. Albany struck first to take a 10-9 lead, then added another midway through the quarter to go up by two. Jake Govett answered for the Seals to make it 11-10, but after pulling the goalie in the final minute, San Diego turned the ball over, leading to an Albany empty-net goal.

