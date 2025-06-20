Black Bears Announce 2025 Jr. Black Bears Rosters
June 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears News Release
With the Jr. NLL Tournament just two months away in Toronto from August 22-24, your 2025 Jr. Black Bear teams are here! Meet your U13, U15, and U17 Jr. Black Bears below.
U13
Runners
Bennet MilesÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Cohen VivraisÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Colton NevilleÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Eli ThompsonÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Emery TosteÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Ethan Tehonwakanere McComberÃÂ - Kahnawake Mohawks
Isaac Da SilvaÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Jayden TessierÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Korey RiceÃÂ - Kahnawake Mohawks
Liam PulferÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Owen ThorimbertÃÂ - Other
Porter AldrichÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Riley HouleÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Ryan HarperÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Ryan MaloneyÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Thomas BentÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Troy BerryÃÂ - Kingston Krossfire
Weston YakabuskiÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Goalies
Camden ConnersÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Xavier GauthierÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Coaches
Barry Powell
Zak Raymond
U15
Runners
Bryson CreeÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Colton LamoureuxÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Connor MartinÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Daxton SchifferÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Hohnegayehwahs MitchellÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Kane NielsenÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Karson WhiteÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Kevin ParmarÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Lance White Jr.ÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Liam McDonaldÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Maddox DeprattoÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Maddox MacEwenÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Olivier SavageÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Rahontsa:waks AlbanyÃÂ - Kahnawake Mohawks
Raniehtanawenhtha CluteÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Sawyer MacDonellÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Will ThurstonÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Xavier ChisholmÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Goalies
Asher JacobsÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
James MorrisonÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Coaches
Kyle McDonald
Navin MacDonell
U17
Runners
Declan SwiftÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Evan KayÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Félix BeaudoinÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
George GallawayÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Joey BrownÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Jonah de KoningÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Joshua BellÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Landon ClarkÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Nathan Petrunewich-LettsÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Noah WhyteÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Peter BorrelloÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Preston BougieÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Rian ChicoineÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Samuel McLeanÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Sheldon CaseyÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Tehoweren'ha ThunderblanketÃÂ - Kahnawake Mohawks
Treven SeymourÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Zack De ToniÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Goalies
Calder HerfstÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Logan CraneÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Coaches
Jordan Hendrycks
Marty Legault
The Jr. Black Bears will be returning to the Jr. NLL Tournament for the second time following their successful debut last summer. The 2024 U13 team placed second in the tournament, finishing second by just one goal in a tight 8-7 overtime championship game. The U15 team left a mark of their own, when they were named the Team of the Tournament for the U15 Division. The U17 team saw their leading goal scorer tie for first in scoring across the U17 age group. Across the three teams, 11 Jr. Black Bears were named to the Canadian Jr. NLL All-Star team, the Beavers, which defeated their American counterparts by a score of 14-9.
If last year's tournament was any indicator, the Jr. Black Bears can expect an exciting weekend to come in August!
