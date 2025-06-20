Black Bears Announce 2025 Jr. Black Bears Rosters

With the Jr. NLL Tournament just two months away in Toronto from August 22-24, your 2025 Jr. Black Bear teams are here! Meet your U13, U15, and U17 Jr. Black Bears below.U13RunnersBennet MilesÃÂ - Nepean KnightsCohen VivraisÃÂ - Cornwall CelticsColton NevilleÃÂ - Nepean KnightsEli ThompsonÃÂ - Akwesasne StormEmery TosteÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsEthan Tehonwakanere McComberÃÂ - Kahnawake MohawksIsaac Da SilvaÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsJayden TessierÃÂ - Akwesasne StormKorey RiceÃÂ - Kahnawake MohawksLiam PulferÃÂ - Nepean KnightsOwen ThorimbertÃÂ - OtherPorter AldrichÃÂ - Akwesasne StormRiley HouleÃÂ - Cornwall CelticsRyan HarperÃÂ - Akwesasne StormRyan MaloneyÃÂ - Akwesasne StormThomas BentÃÂ - Nepean KnightsTroy BerryÃÂ - Kingston KrossfireWeston YakabuskiÃÂ - Nepean KnightsGoaliesCamden ConnersÃÂ - Akwesasne StormXavier GauthierÃÂ - Cornwall CelticsCoachesBarry PowellZak RaymondU15RunnersBryson CreeÃÂ - Akwesasne StormColton LamoureuxÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsConnor MartinÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsDaxton SchifferÃÂ - Nepean KnightsHohnegayehwahs MitchellÃÂ - Akwesasne StormKane NielsenÃÂ - Nepean KnightsKarson WhiteÃÂ - Akwesasne StormKevin ParmarÃÂ - Nepean KnightsLance White Jr.ÃÂ - Akwesasne StormLiam McDonaldÃÂ - Nepean KnightsMaddox DeprattoÃÂ - Cornwall CelticsMaddox MacEwenÃÂ - Nepean KnightsOlivier SavageÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsRahontsa:waks AlbanyÃÂ - Kahnawake MohawksRaniehtanawenhtha CluteÃÂ - Akwesasne StormSawyer MacDonellÃÂ - Cornwall CelticsWill ThurstonÃÂ - Nepean KnightsXavier ChisholmÃÂ - Cornwall CelticsGoaliesAsher JacobsÃÂ - Akwesasne StormJames MorrisonÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsCoachesKyle McDonaldNavin MacDonellU17RunnersDeclan SwiftÃÂ - Nepean KnightsEvan KayÃÂ - Nepean KnightsFélix BeaudoinÃÂ - Akwesasne StormGeorge GallawayÃÂ - Nepean KnightsJoey BrownÃÂ - Nepean KnightsJonah de KoningÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsJoshua BellÃÂ - Nepean KnightsLandon ClarkÃÂ - Nepean KnightsNathan Petrunewich-LettsÃÂ - Nepean KnightsNoah WhyteÃÂ - Nepean KnightsPeter BorrelloÃÂ - Nepean KnightsPreston BougieÃÂ - Nepean KnightsRian ChicoineÃÂ - Nepean KnightsSamuel McLeanÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsSheldon CaseyÃÂ - Nepean KnightsTehoweren'ha ThunderblanketÃÂ - Kahnawake MohawksTreven SeymourÃÂ - Akwesasne StormZack De ToniÃÂ - Gloucester GriffinsGoaliesCalder HerfstÃÂ - Nepean KnightsLogan CraneÃÂ - Nepean KnightsCoachesJordan HendrycksMarty LegaultThe Jr. Black Bears will be returning to the Jr. NLL Tournament for the second time following their successful debut last summer. The 2024 U13 team placed second in the tournament, finishing second by just one goal in a tight 8-7 overtime championship game. The U15 team left a mark of their own, when they were named the Team of the Tournament for the U15 Division. The U17 team saw their leading goal scorer tie for first in scoring across the U17 age group. Across the three teams, 11 Jr. Black Bears were named to the Canadian Jr. NLL All-Star team, the Beavers, which defeated their American counterparts by a score of 14-9.If last year's tournament was any indicator, the Jr. Black Bears can expect an exciting weekend to come in August!







