Black Bears Announce 2025 Jr. Black Bears Rosters

June 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears News Release


With the Jr. NLL Tournament just two months away in Toronto from August 22-24, your 2025 Jr. Black Bear teams are here! Meet your U13, U15, and U17 Jr. Black Bears below.

U13
Runners
Bennet MilesÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Cohen VivraisÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Colton NevilleÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Eli ThompsonÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Emery TosteÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Ethan Tehonwakanere McComberÃÂ - Kahnawake Mohawks
Isaac Da SilvaÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Jayden TessierÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Korey RiceÃÂ - Kahnawake Mohawks
Liam PulferÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Owen ThorimbertÃÂ - Other
Porter AldrichÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Riley HouleÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Ryan HarperÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Ryan MaloneyÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Thomas BentÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Troy BerryÃÂ - Kingston Krossfire
Weston YakabuskiÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Goalies
Camden ConnersÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Xavier GauthierÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Coaches
Barry Powell
Zak Raymond

U15
Runners
Bryson CreeÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Colton LamoureuxÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Connor MartinÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Daxton SchifferÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Hohnegayehwahs MitchellÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Kane NielsenÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Karson WhiteÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Kevin ParmarÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Lance White Jr.ÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Liam McDonaldÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Maddox DeprattoÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Maddox MacEwenÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Olivier SavageÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Rahontsa:waks AlbanyÃÂ - Kahnawake Mohawks
Raniehtanawenhtha CluteÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Sawyer MacDonellÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Will ThurstonÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Xavier ChisholmÃÂ - Cornwall Celtics
Goalies
Asher JacobsÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
James MorrisonÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Coaches
Kyle McDonald
Navin MacDonell

U17
Runners
Declan SwiftÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Evan KayÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Félix BeaudoinÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
George GallawayÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Joey BrownÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Jonah de KoningÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Joshua BellÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Landon ClarkÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Nathan Petrunewich-LettsÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Noah WhyteÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Peter BorrelloÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Preston BougieÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Rian ChicoineÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Samuel McLeanÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Sheldon CaseyÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Tehoweren'ha ThunderblanketÃÂ - Kahnawake Mohawks
Treven SeymourÃÂ - Akwesasne Storm
Zack De ToniÃÂ - Gloucester Griffins
Goalies
Calder HerfstÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Logan CraneÃÂ - Nepean Knights
Coaches
Jordan Hendrycks
Marty Legault


The Jr. Black Bears will be returning to the Jr. NLL Tournament for the second time following their successful debut last summer. The 2024 U13 team placed second in the tournament, finishing second by just one goal in a tight 8-7 overtime championship game. The U15 team left a mark of their own, when they were named the Team of the Tournament for the U15 Division. The U17 team saw their leading goal scorer tie for first in scoring across the U17 age group. Across the three teams, 11 Jr. Black Bears were named to the Canadian Jr. NLL All-Star team, the Beavers, which defeated their American counterparts by a score of 14-9.

If last year's tournament was any indicator, the Jr. Black Bears can expect an exciting weekend to come in August!
