Thunderbirds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Road Win Over Rock

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(MISSISSAUGA, ON) The Halifax Thunderbirds used a massive fourth-quarter effort to push past the Rock, beating their rival 16-9 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre on Friday night.

Halifax came out of the gates hot, getting a goal from Bo Bowhunter at the 11:42 mark to open the scoring. Just over six minutes later, Staats scored on the power play to double the Halifax advantage. The Thunderbirds' run continued with a beautiful transition goal from Hoggarth, who buried on a crease dive in transition. Jamieson nabbed his first goal of the night with a twister while running down the right side to make it 4-0.

Corey Small got a goal for the Rock with a second left in the first to send the teams into the second frame with Halifax up 4-1.

The two Canadian teams traded goals in the second, with Josh Dawick getting the Rock closer. Hoggarth and Theede got the Thunderbirds a pair in response, but a Chris Boushy pair made it 6-4 Halifax.

However, the Thunderbirds found an answer again, as Robinson got a goal in transition, screaming off the bench for a quick strike. Jamieson got his second on an outside shot. Boushy completed his hat trick to make it 8-5 for Halifax at the half.

The third quarter took on a much slower pace, scoring-wise. But Toronto managed to climb back from their deficit with three straight goals from Dawick, Boushy, and Justin Martin. That knotted things up at eight -- the first time the Rock hadn't trailed on the night.

However, Jamieson halted the Toronto run to give Halifax a 9-8 advantage after three.

It didn't take Halifax long to grow its lead. Theede continued his strong night, scoring just 16 seconds into the fourth. He made it back-to-back tallies at the 12:16 mark, and Robinson added his second off a deflected shot that fell to put the Thunderbirds up 12-8 with just over 10 minutes left in regulation.

Boushy's fifth of the night was the sole goal for the Rock in the fourth. Halifax continued to kill the clock with smothering offence and stout defence. Hoggarth scored his hat-trick goal off the two-man with Staats before Staats got his second goal off a great individual effort.

Robinson completed his hat trick with four minutes to go to help seal the victory for Halifax.

The Thunderbirds finish the regular season with an 11-7 record -- tying their previous franchise best set in 2022. With the victory, they secured the first home playoff game in Halifax, which will take place on Apr 26 at Scotiabank Centre.

Tickets for the Quarterfinal matchup will be on sale today (April 19) at 12:00 p.m. AT.. Visit HalifaxThunderbirds.com/tickets to secure your seats for the first home playoff game ever held in The Nest!

