Seals and Bandits Set for NLL Quarterfinals

April 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The wait is over and the Seals now know their opponent in the single-game win-or-go-home NLL Quarterfinal Playoffs and the opponent is none other than the reigning NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits. The game is set for this Friday night, April 25, with faceoff from the KeyBank Center set for 4:30 p.m. PT.

It will be the first-ever postseason meeting between the Seals and Bandits and the third time the teams will have met this season. The teams split a pair of regular-season meetings with each team winning on the other's home floor. The Seals beat the Bandits 14-13 in overtime at the KeyBank Center on Feb. 15 and a week later, the Bandits returned the favor, downing the Seals 13-12 at Pechanga Arena.

This is going to be a great test for our guys having to go on the road to face our League's defending champions, but we've shown that we're up for the challenge and we can't wait to get to Buffalo, said Seals Head Coach Patrick Merrill. It's going to be an incredible atmosphere inside KeyBank Center on Friday night and we know that they'll bring their best, but we plan to bring our best too.

Buffalo finished the 2024-25 regular season with a mark of 13-5 and the Bandits enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, but they come into the postseason having lost three of their last five. The Seals meanwhile went 9-9 during the regular season and come in as the No. 8 seed, a spot they earned with a thrilling 11-10 win over Albany at Pechanga Arena last Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.