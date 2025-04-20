NLL Announces Quarterfinal Matchups and Schedule

PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the matchups and schedule for the Quarterfinal Round that is set to begin on Friday, April 25.

Friday, April 25

(8) San Diego Seals at (1) Buffalo Bandits - 7:30 PM ET

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Saturday, April 26

(6) Calgary Roughnecks at (3) Halifax Thunderbirds - 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Saturday, April 26

(7) Georgia Swarm at (2) Saskatchewan Rush - 9:30 PM ET

SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Saturday, April 26

(5) Rochester Knighthawks at (4) Vancouver Warriors- 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

The full broadcast schedule will be announced tomorrow, Monday, April 21.

