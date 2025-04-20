Roughnecks Earn Spot in 2025 NLL Playoffs

April 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Colorado Mammoth 11-5 in their final game of the regular season, and in doing so have clinched their spot in the 2025 NLL Playoffs.

Haiden Dickson was first on the board for Calgary with a powerplay goal, with Colorado closing out the first quarter scoring two. A third goal for the Mammoth early in the second quarter gave them a brief two-goal lead, before the Roughnecks tallied four unanswered goals to swing the game in their favour. Curtis Dickson notched two, Tyler Pace found the back of the net on the powerplay, and Justin Inacio tallied the fourth off the draw.

Colorado broke Calgary's scoring streak with one goal, however the Roughnecks quickly bounced back and answered with another three straight through the third quarter. Curtis Dickson tallied two and Haiden Dickson capitalised on the powerplay for one. Just two goals fell in the final frame, with the Mammoth tallying a man-up goal and Tanner Cook capitalising on an empty net for the Roughnecks to take the game 11-5.

Both Curtis Dickson and Jesse King finish the regular season matching their career-high in points. Dickson ended the game with 7 (4g, 3a) bringing his season total to a team-leading 108 points. King tallied two assists, bringing his season total for points to 105.

The Roughnecks now sit in 6th place in the standings and have punched their ticket to the playoffs. More details regarding the round one matchup and dates, will be announced on Sunday, April 20th.

