Church Scores Six as Rush Pelt Black Bears

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush capped off the 24/25 regular season with a 16-7 win over the Ottawa Black Bears on April 19 th.

After falling behind 4-0, Saskatchewan battled back early with goals from Austin Shanks, Zach Manns and Robert Church.

Both teams traded goals in the second quarter, with the Rush's coming out of the stick of Jake Naso, leaving the home side down 5-4 at the break.

In the third quarter, the flood gates opened. Church scored three times, Manns, Shanks, Jake Boudreau and Holden Garlent added to the count, putting the Rush up 11-6.

In the fourth, Church iced the game with a pair of goals while Boudreau, Clark Walter and Ryan Keenan kept the route on in a 16-7 win.

Frank Scigliano made 30 saves in the win. Jake Naso won 17 of 25 faceoffs.

Next up, the 2025 NLL Playoffs presented by PlayNow. The Saskatchewan Rush welcome the league's #7 seed to Co-op Field in SaskTel Centre for round one, a single elimination quarterfinal game. Faceoff is at 7:30PM on Saturday, April 26th.

